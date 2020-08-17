Schumer in Auburn: We must save the post office

OSWEGO — Elected officials across the nation are crying foul on what they say are deliberate attempts by President Donald Trump to sabotage the United States Postal Service, and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer visited central New York demanding answers and action.
Facing a public backlash over mail delays, the Trump administration scrambled to respond Monday as the House prepared an emergency vote to halt delivery interruptions and service changes that Democrats warned could imperil the November election.
The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers. Trump flatly denied he was asking for the mail to be delayed even as he leveled fresh criticism on universal ballots and mail-in voting.
“Wouldn’t do that,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House. “I have encouraged everybody: Speed up the mail, not slow the mail.”
Schumer, speaking in Auburn, called for new Postmaster Louis DeJoy to testify in front of Congress this week about ongoing reports of issues at USPS facilities, and the treatment of absentee ballots for November’s election.
