WASHINGTON, D.C. – New York’s duo of Democratic senators joined a growing, bipartisan list of lawmakers calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following an increasing number of harassment and sexual assault allegations uncovered in recent weeks as the three-term governor was already under pressure for the state’s mishandling of COVID-19 data related to nursing home deaths.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released a joint statement Friday evening calling on Cuomo to resign, saying the governor has “lost the confidence” of colleagues and the residents of New York. Cuomo’s grip on power appears to be slipping as Democrats from all levels of government have called for the governor’s resignation in recent days while Republicans threaten impeachment.
“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” Schumer and Gillibrand said in the statement. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”
The senators said confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires “sure and steady leadership,” and implied Cuomo could no longer provide that. Schumer and Gillibrand also commended the “brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct.”
Cuomo, who entered the year in hot water due to the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and related death data, has been accused of varying accounts of harassment or assault by roughly a half-dozen women in recent weeks. The governor has repeatedly, and as recently as Friday, said he will not step down, asking that lawmakers and others refrain from judgement until Attorney General Letitia James completes an investigation into the allegations.
Last weekend, Cuomo said there was “no way” that he would resign from the post, and on a conference call Friday reiterated that stance. Cuomo said the attorney general’s review should proceed, and called politicians jumping to conclusions without the facts “reckless and dangerous.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, has been a vocal opponent of Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and the state’s mishandling of coronavirus-related death data. Barclay earlier this week said Republicans in the state Assembly would seek impeachment proceedings against Cuomo, adding “the time has come” to take the decision out of the governor’s hands.
“In order to lead this great state as governor, you need to have credibility and trust,” Barclay said. “Unfortunately, we feel the governor has lost that and now has an inability to lead.”
Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, on Friday said the state Assembly would be right to initiate impeachment proceedings against a governor who has indicated he has no intention of resigning. Katko said Cuomo has “lost the ability to govern at a time when effective leadership is most needed.”
Over the past three weeks, the Cuomo Administration has been engulfed in a series of scandals ranging from the sexual harassment accusations to potentially interfering in the construction of a major bridge over the Hudson River. The revelations come on the heels of a damning New York Times report that Cuomo staff worked behind the scenes to alter the state’s nursing home death data, an allegation that came after an attorney general report outlined the state’s undercount of nursing home deaths.
Several state Democratic leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, called on Cuomo to resign this week. More allegations have since come to light and nearly all of New York’s congressional delegation has called on Cuomo to resign.
