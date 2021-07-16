Schroeppel Historical Society blueberry and bake sale returns

PHOENIX — The Schroeppel Historical Society fresh blueberry and bake sale will return on July 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-order fresh blueberries through Friday, July 23 by call Becky at 315-598-2281 or email babblesw@yahoo.com. Pick up fresh blueberries next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when a variety of fresh, local baked goods will be on sale. Prices for items vary.
The Schroeppel Historical Society is located at 486 Main Street, Phoenix, at the point of Main and Volney streets by the traffic light.
