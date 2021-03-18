Schroeppel bridge closed after being struck by vehicle — again

SCHROEPPEL — Commuters in the Schroeppel area will have to make adjustments this week following the temporary closure of the Hinmansville bridge.
The one-lane bridge that allows for easy commuting across the Oswego River has been closed for “emergency construction” following a collision from an “oversized vehicle” Wednesday evening, according to state transportation officials.
Schroeppel Town leaders told The Palladium-Times Thursday they are working with the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) to safely and swiftly re-open the bridge for motorists.
“Someone from the Department of Transportation will be letting me know when they open the bridge again,” Schroeppel Town Supervisor Lynett Greco said
In 2019, a garbage truck struck the 106-year-old, 320-foot, single lane bridge on county Route 46. The crash damaged the bridge’s upper support system and rendered the span unusable from April through June.
The Hinmansville Road bridge was fortified along with repairs in 2019, and the recent damage was minor in comparison.
“To me, it looked like it was nothing. Still, the Department of Transportation is going to call engineers in to assess the damage,” Greco said.
DOT Regional Public Information Officer Curtis Jetter said the investigation into the damage is ongoing, but declined to speculate as to when the bridge may re-open.
“We just need to do a safety inspection to determine what needs to be done if there is structural damage, and make sure that the bridge is safe for the public,” Jetter said.
