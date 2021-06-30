Schrader sentenced to 18 years for Utica Street shooting

OSWEGO — Thomas Schrader, the man convicted in a 2018 midday shooting on Utica Street that left another man paralyzed, was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on Wednesday.
Schrader, 61, of Oswego, was convicted by a jury in April of second-degree attempted murder, a class B violent felony, and first-degree assault, also a class B felony, in connection with an early afternoon shooting on October 26, 2018. Schrader was arrested shortly after the October 2018 incident and has remained incarcerated at Oswego County Jail for nearly three years.
Oswego County Court Judge Walter Hafner Jr. Wednesday sentenced Schrader to 18 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.
Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oake ssaid immediately after the sentencing he was pleased the court imposed a significant sentence that reflects the gravity of the harm that Schrader caused.
“Unfortunately, we could not obtain true justice in this case,” Oakes said. “Schrader shot an unarmed man four times in the back, leaving him paralyzed and forever confined to a wheelchair. No punishment can ever undo the harm he inflicted.”
Oakes said the sentence would not have been possible without the exceptional police work conducted by the Oswego Police Department. Oakes, who previously said OPD recovered critical evidence including a dash-cam recording of the incident, noted Oswego police were an outstanding partner in the case from the investigation through the trial.
Schrader will receive credit for the 32 months served in county jail, and could shave more than two years off the sentence with so-called “good time” allowance leading to a 12-year and eight-month sentence in state prison.
Following the April conviction, Schrader faced a minimum five years and maximum of 25 years in state prison.
Wednesday’s sentencing marks the end of a nearly three-year-old case that was initially scheduled for trial in April 2020, but delayed several times due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. A weeklong jury trial started April 5 and ended April 15.
Prosecutors claimed Schrader intentionally shot a then-34-year-old victim multiple times with a firearm, causing injuries that left the man paralyzed. The two men did not know one another, and the shooting occurred after the two became involved in a physical altercation after a motor vehicle encounter on Port City streets.
Police in October 2018 described the incident as a traffic dispute turned violent, and said an argument between Schrader and the victim, Nigel Boone, that began near the intersection of East First and East Bridge streets before 2 p.m. ended 10 blocks later with shots fired.
Authorities said the two men exited their vehicles and exchanged words at East First and Bridge before returning to their respective vehicles and traveling south to East Utica Street. Between East 10th and Duer streets the two men exited their vehicles a second time, and shortly thereafter Schrader shot the victim four times in the torso with a handgun.
Oswego County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody served as lead prosecutor on the case from the start, while Schrader was represented by a series of attorneys throughout the proceedings, concluding with Attorney Jean Brown of Oswego.
The incident closed East Utica Street for several hours the afternoon of Oct. 26, and multiple shell casings could be seen in the roadway along with what appeared to be blood on the pavement.
According to police statements reviewed by The Palladium-Times, the first police officer on scene responded to what was called “harassment in progress” at about 1:56 p.m. On the way to the scene, the officer was advised a male had been shot and upon arrival observed a black male, later identified as Boone, on the ground beside a white Honda sedan.
The officer approached Schrader and asked him what happened, and according to the report, Schrader told the officer “I shot him. I was scared for my life. The guns are unloaded and on my front seat. I rendered them safe.”
Authorities recovered two firearms from Schrader’s vehicle, according to court documents, and roughly a dozen rounds of .45-caliber ammunition and 20 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition. Police also said a holster was retrieved from Schrader’s front right pants pocket and another from inside his waistband.
Photographs taken at the scene moments after the incident show shell casings, a cell phone and blood in the roadway.
An officer responding to the scene said the alleged victim was bleeding from his stomach and had an apparent entrance wound in the back of his right shoulder.
