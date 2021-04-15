OSWEGO — An Oswego County jury convicted Thomas Schrader of attempted murder and assault nearly two and a half years after a midday shooting on East Utica Street left a man paralyzed.
Schrader, 61, of Oswego, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, a class B violent felony, and first-degree assault, also a class B felony, on Thursday in connection with an early afternoon shooting on October 26, 2018. Schrader was arrested shortly after the October 2018 incident and remained incarcerated at the Oswego County Jail since the time of the arrest in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.
Sentencing has not yet been scheduled, but Schrader is facing a minimum of five years and up to 25 years in state prison.
What turned out to be a weeklong trial that started on April 5, 2021, was initially scheduled for April 2020. The case was ultimately delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors claimed Schrader intentionally shot the then 34-year-old victim multiple times with a firearm, causing injuries that left the man paralyzed. Prosecutors said the two men did not know one another, and the shooting occurred after the two became involved in a physical altercation due to a traffic encounter.
Police described the October 2018 incident as a traffic dispute turned violent, saying an argument between Schrader and the victim, Nigel Boone, that began near the intersection of East First and East Bridge streets before 2 p.m. ended 10 blocks later with shots fired.
Authorities said the two men exited their vehicles and exchanged words at East First and Bridge before returning to their respective vehicles and traveling south to East Utica Street. Between East 10th and Duer the two men are believed to have exited their vehicles a second time, and shortly thereafter Schrader shot the victim four times in the torso with a handgun.
Oswego County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody served as lead prosecutor on the case from the start, while Schrader was represented by a series of attorneys throughout the proceedings, most recently Attorney Jean Brown of Oswego.
Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes thanked the jurors for their service following the trial and noted anytime a case heads to trial “there’s a degree of uncertainty.” Oakes said he appreciated the hard work of the jurors and believed justice was service by the verdict.
The incident closed East Utica Street for several hours the afternoon of Oct. 26, and multiple shell casings could be seen in the roadway along with what appeared to be blood on the pavement.
According to police statements reviewed by The Palladium-Times, the first police officer on scene responded to what was called “harassment in progress with a machete” at about 1:56 p.m. On the way to the scene, the officer was advised a male had been shot and upon arrival observed a black male, later identified as Boone, on the ground beside a white Honda sedan.
The officer approached Schrader and asked him what happened, and according to the report, Schrader told the officer “I shot him. I was scared for my life. The guns are unloaded and on my front seat. I rendered them safe.”
Police said Schrader fired “multiple rounds” that struck the victim, and crime scene photos appear to show at least five shell casings in the street in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
Authorities recovered two firearms from Schrader’s vehicle, according to court documents, and roughly a dozen rounds of .45-caliber ammunition and 20 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition. Police also said a holster was retrieved from Schrader’s front right pants pocket and another from inside his waistband.
Photographs taken at the scene moments after the incident show shell casings, a cell phone and blood in the roadway.
An officer responding to the scene said the alleged victim was bleeding from his stomach and had an apparent entrance wound in the back of his right shoulder.
Oakes commended the Oswego City Police Department, New York State Police, and other assisting law enforcement agencies for conducting what he called “an outstanding investigation” that ultimately resulted in the recovery of critical evidence, which included a dash-cam recording of the incident. He also thanked the civilian witnesses who came forward and cooperated with police and prosecutors, many of whom testified at trial.
Oswego County Court Judge Walter W. Hafner, Jr. presided over the trial.
