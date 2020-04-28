School districts grapple with graduation, senior recognition

OSWEGO — With schools still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oswego County’s public school districts are trying to come up with plans for graduation and other ways to honor the class of 2020.
The Oswego City School District (OCSD) is still holding out hope for an in-person graduation ceremony as scheduled June 27 on the campus of SUNY Oswego, but district officials acknowledge the possibility of having to cancel that event.
“We think about that every day,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey said at a recent Board of Education meeting. “That’s some of the most upsetting parts of this school closure, is graduating seniors and those significant milestones and opportunities they may miss and have missed.”
Goewey said the topic of graduation came up when he was in a virtual meeting with the eight other Oswego County public school district superintendents earlier in the week. He came away with the notion that districts wouldn’t “go off on our own and have graduation at a movie theater or in a parade fashion.”
“When it’s been determined that a regular, traditional graduation ceremony is not feasible, you’ll see all nine school districts do something that’s similar,” Goewey said. “I haven’t given up on the possibility of an actual graduation ceremony, whether it’s June 27 or Aug. 15. We don’t know yet. We’re not ready to pull that plug until we have to.”
District leaders are looking to keep as many traditions intact as possible, even if they are held in non-traditional ways. Many plans can’t be finalized, however, until an order comes from the New York State Education Department (NYSED) about whether students will return to school buildings this year, and if so, when.
“The governor has extended the school closure in two week intervals, but I expect very soon he’ll make a decision about whether school will return or not,” Goewey said.
New York’s Board of Regents on April 7 cancelled the state’s Regents exams, an act Goewey rated as “decreasing significantly” the chance of students returning. Goewey said he and other district officials were “doing some work behind the scenes” to prepare for a grad ceremony, in whatever form it takes.
Hannibal Central School District Superintendent Christopher Staats said his district is also waiting for further guidance from the state.
“We want to celebrate this milestone while respecting the safety of all participants and adhering to guidance the governor is offering,” Staats said. “We hope that we will receive additional information within the next few weeks regarding school closure.”
Fulton City School District staff, including bus drivers and faculty from G. Ray Bodley High School, on Monday were busy placing yard signs outside the homes of graduating seniors. The white signs feature the school’s logo and “Home of a 2020 Senior Raider” in red and green.
“They’re also working on some other things,” FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino said. “There’s assumptions (about the future of the school year), but you never know. When you listen to the governor, it’s going to be a phased-in process of opening business in New York state, and the same thing goes for schools. That’ll be something we’ll wait on.”
Pulvino said he was pleased with the cooperation of Oswego County’s nine districts.
“We’re watching and learning from other districts and we’re networking with other districts to get an idea of some of the different things they’re considering,” he said. “Our high school principal has been working closely with some staff and we’re going to incorporate students in the planning process.”
The Phoenix Central School District is also putting together bright orange yard signs that say “Proud home of a Firebird!” and “Class of 2020” for the 120-plus seniors of John C. Birdlebough High School.
Phoenix Superintendent Christopher Byrne said his team is looking ahead at alternatives if the school doesn’t hold its traditional graduation in June.
“As of right now, we’re only closed through May 15 and that may change,” Byrne said. “Based on that, I told my team to look at upcoming dates to see what may need to be cancelled or rescheduled, and what we can do to honor seniors.”
While the plans aren’t finalized, school officials say one thing is for sure: it’s been a memorable, if bittersweet, year for the seniors.
“They’ll never forget their senior year, that’s for sure,” Pulvino said. “Hopefully it’ll be the only unique and different one, but you never know what the future is going to bring.”
The reopening of New York state will be vital with summer approaching, Cuomo said Sunday.
“You can’t tell people in a dense urban environment all through the summer months: ‘We don’t have anything for you to do, stay in your apartment with the three kids,’” Cuomo said at his daily news conference.
“You know, that doesn’t work. There’s a sanity equation here also that we have to take into consideration,” he said.
