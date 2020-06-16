School districts count ballots and release results for board, budget votes

OSWEGO — Oswego County’s school districts on Tuesday counted ballots and some released unofficial vote totals for their Board of Education and budget elections.
Elections for Oswego County’s nine school districts are normally held in may, but were pushed back roughly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. All districts took measures to allow voters to cast ballots while reducing the spread of the virus, including holding entirely by-mail votes as did the Oswego City School District or installing public drop boxes where voters could drop off their ballots like the Fulton City School District.
The following results are unofficial and provided by respective districts’ administrative offices. Boards of Education in the coming days will hold meetings to certify final results.
ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown re-elected two Board of Education members and approved its $33.1 million budget by a vote of 538-336.
Voters approved a proposition to purchase three student transportation vehicles and one van at a cost not to exceed $325,830 by a vote of 535-352. Voters also approved the creation of a construction capital reserve fund not to exceed $10 million by a 525-351 vote. A proposition establishing a capital reserve fund for vehicles not to exceed $2 million also passed 513-363.
Mark Mattison and Shawn Clark successfully defended their seats on the board as Clark received 600 votes, while Mattison garnered 559. John Britton (372) and James Corbett (159) did not succeed in knocking off the incumbents.
CENTRAL SQUARE
Voters in the Central Square Central School District approved an $81.3 million budget and a proposition to purchase several vehicles at a cost of roughly $1.25 million, but district officials Tuesday night did not include specific vote totals or approval rates in publicly released information.
Kristy Fischmann, Michael Lawyea and Steven Patch were re-elected to the district's Board of Education. Vote totals for board candidates were also unavailable.
HANNIBAL
Voters in the Hannibal Central School District approved a $35.2 million budget by a 578-307 vote. The district's two ballot propositions also passed: Voters approved the purchase of five transportation vehicles at an estimated cost not to exceed $550,000 by a 555-333 vote, and also approved the use of $250,000 from the Transportation Reserve Fund by a 605-283 margin.
The three incumbents on the Board of Education kept their seats. Jessica McNeil received 612 votes, followed by Gregory Hilton with 596 votes and John (Jack) Pope with 537 votes. Challenger Tammy Miner fell short of earning a seat on the board, garnering 454 votes.
PHOENIX
More than 70 percent of voters in the Phoenix Central School District approved the $47.3 million budget with a final tally of 1,192-508.
Phoenix voters also approved by a 1,182-527 vote a proposition to purchase three 66-passenger buses and two seven-passenger vans. The vehicle purchases will be 90 percent aided by the state Department of Education, district officials said.
Wayne Halstead and Earl Rudy each kept their spots on the district's Board of Education with, respectively, 1,272 and 1,267 votes. Katherine Loveland Kehn was the top write-in with 31 votes to take the third seat.
SANDY CREEK
Residents in the Sandy Creek Central School District approved the district’s $23 million budget in a 590-213 vote.
Michele Warner was the only candidate to file a petition and appear on the ballot for an open seat on the district's Board of Education. Warner received 703 votes and an unidentified write-in candidate received 26 votes, district officials said.
Oswego City School District
Not available
Fulton City School District
Not available
Mexico Academy and Central School District
Not available
Pulaski Academy and Central School District
Not available
