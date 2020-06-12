Schiedo in as interim MACS leader

MEXICO — A veteran central New York administrator will take over the Mexico Academy and Central School District while it searches for a new, permanent superintendent.
District officials announced Friday current Superintendent Sean Bruno will officially depart Mexico on June 30 for his new position in charge of the Brockport, New York school system. Bruno informed the Board of Education of his intentions last month, and board President James Emery said Bruno’s tenure had earned “the highest marks” for shepherding the district through a period of fiscal uncertainty.
The Tigers will now look to longtime school admin Michael Schiedo to take over as interim superintendent July 1. Schiedo formerly served as superintendent for the Chittenango Central and West Genesee School Districts.
“We wish Mr. Bruno the very best as he begins the next chapter in his life and we want to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Schiedo as he adjusts to his new role as interim superintendent,” said MACS Board of Education President James Emery. The board confirmed Schiedo to the position of interim superintendence at a June 11 meeting.
Bruno and Schiedo intend to work together over the coming weeks for a “seamless transition” when the month ends, Emery said.
