SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — A Sandy Creek art teacher accused of raping a former student was arrested Monday.
Martin Scoville, of Lacona, was charged with first-degree rape, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office, in connection with an alleged incident that occurred more than a decade ago. Scoville is accused of forcible rape, in addition to allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a former student that spanned several years.
Authorities said the charges stem from an investigation that started when school district officials notified deputies that a former student claimed to have had an inappropriate relationship with Scoville. According to the sheriff's office, the relationship began when the alleged victim was a student and Scoville was a teacher, and lasted from around 2005 to 2009.
Deputies said the former student also alleged Scoville forcibly raped them in the late winter or early spring of 2009.
The 46-year-old Scoville is an employee in the Sandy Creek Central School District (SCCS), according to the district website, which listed art as his position or department in the staff directory. It was not immediately clear which grade levels Scoville teaches, but previous unrelated information released by the district referenced an art class Scoville taught at Sandy Creek High School.
SCCS officials did not name Scoville in a statement posted Monday to the district website that stated the district is "aware of the allegations regarding an employee who is currently on administrative leave."
SCCS Superintendent Kyle Faulkner said the district has cooperated with the investigation and would continue to do so as the process moves forward.
Authorities said Scoville would be arraigned in Oswego County's centralized arraignment court Monday night. Information regarding future court dates was not immediately available.
A first-degree rape conviction is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The sheriff's office asked anyone with more information, or any other victims, to please call 315-349-3411.
