Salvation Army to hold 'huge milk giveaway' Wednesday in Fulton

FULTON — The Salvation Army in Oswego County is putting on a "huge milk giveaway" from 3-5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fulton, local leaders announced Tuesday morning.
According to Salvation Army, the event will take place near city hall on South First Street.
"Anyone who needs milk is welcome to come by and get free milk for their family," said the Salvation Army's Gina Lazara.
This event will be hosted by Mayor Deana Michaels, the City of Fulton, and The Salvation Army of Oswego County, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.