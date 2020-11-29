Salvation Army distributes nearly 200 Thanksgiving dinners

Red Kettle Campaign ‘slowing chipping away’ toward goal but needs community help
OSWEGO — Throughout this holiday season, the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps (OCSAC) has maintained its support in the community amid the pandemic.
The OCSAC provided Thanksgiving take-out meals on Wednesday, and has restarted its annual kettle drive that continues through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
“The community has been able to help us throughout the year and in years past, so I am confident that their support will continue,” OCSAC Lt. Alberta Rakestraw said.
Rakestraw joined The Salvation Army in 2016 in Troy. She transferred to the Oswego County division in July 2018.
She said she joined The Salvation Army because of her passion for helping people and to meet her personal goal of becoming a minister.
On Wednesday, The Salvation Army prepared 150 dinners for families to pick up at their Oswego location at 73 W. Second St. All 150 dinners were distributed and more were made on the spot as a total of 178 dinners were given out, Rakestraw said.
“It feels great,” she said. “We were able to meet a need this year. We were doing something needed and appreciated.”
The dinners included a full traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pies, rolls, squash, pickles, olives, gravy and green bean casserole, according to volunteer cook Cindy Wilson.
Wilson has been helping the OCSAC for five years. She said she joined to impact her community and help as much as she can.
“I like helping people. I don’t like the idea of people going hungry,” Wilson said.
The event was put on by several volunteers. One of those assisting this year was veteran volunteer Linda West. She has been volunteering with The Salvation Army since 2005. Her motivation for returning every year is the feeling she gets knowing she’s helping the community.
“I love helping people. That’s why I am here every day I can be,” West said.
Initially, The Salvation Army planned to use any leftover dinners to give out in daily lunches they provide for families. Bagged lunches are available to be picked up at the Oswego location every day.
“We have about 60 to 70 people every day come up to our door (for lunches),” West said.
Another way The Salvation Army is active in the community is through its annual “Rescue Christmas” Red Kettle Campaign.
According to Rakestraw, the money donated in the Red Kettle Campaign goes toward Salvation Army services to the community, such as food pantries or soup kitchens. Officials hope to reach a goal of $65,000 this year.
“We’re slowly chipping away at the goal,” Rakestraw said.
According to Rakestraw, kettle volunteers are accepting donations at locations throughout the county. In Oswego, kettles can be found at Paul’s Big M, Price Chopper, Walmart, Big Lots, and JCPenney.
Other kettle locations in the county include Price Chopper and Walmart in Fulton, Walmart in Central Square, Deaton’s Building and Home Center in Pulaski, and Tops Friendly Markets locations in Mexico, Pulaski and Hannibal.
Kettles are manned from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and volunteers are provided with hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves.
“I think we have a good start, and the community has responded well,” Rakestraw said. “I hope that people will find ways to help us through either their time or money.”
The Salvation Army has provided a way for contactless donations at the kettles. Continuing last year’s addition of QR codes, the codes allow donors to scan a code so payment can be processed on their phone.
Anyone wishing to volunteer may sign up by calling The Salvation Army at 315-343-6491 or online at the site easternusa.salvationarmy.org/empire/oswego.
