Local data points to strong economic recovery
OSWEGO — The Port City and Oswego County continued to see strong growth in sales tax collections in the third quarter compared to the previous year, according to data released from the state Comptroller’s office, an indication the local economy is moving forward from the pandemic.
Sales tax revenues in the city of Oswego increased by more than 7 percent in the third-quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter last year, with county collections growing by 3 percent. Local sales tax collections across New York grew roughly 20 percent in the third-quarter compared to the previous year.
“Local sales tax collections continue to show year-over-year growth after experiencing significant drops during the early outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement. “This growth is an indicator that New York is experiencing an economic recovery, but local governments must closely watch changing economic conditions as supply chain shortages and workforce disruptions may impact growth.”
Third-quarter collections across the state, and locally, outperformed pre-pandemic levels, growing more than 8.5 percent from 2019, according to state Comptroller data. Each region in the state experienced what the comptroller’s office called “robust growth in sales tax collections” compared to the same period last year.
The July through September period marked the fifth-consecutive quarter of local sales tax exceeding pre-pandemic levels in New York counties and cities outside New York City.
Year-to-date collections through the end of September 2021 were nearly $14.4 billion statewide, up 19.2 percent, or $2.3 billion, over the same period in 2020, and 6.1 percent, or $825 million, higher than the first three quarters of 2019, according to the comptroller.
In the city of Oswego, third-quarter collections were $4.6 million, up 7.4 percent, or roughly $300,000, from the $4.3 million collected in Q3 2020. The increased collections were due to strong collections in July and August, when collections increased roughly 19 percent and 40 percent, respectively, from the previous year.
September collections were disappointing, down about 15 percent, but not enough to spoil the quarter.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the increased sales tax collections are a positive for the city and the region, and reflect on an economy trending in the right direction.
“The local economy is very strong right now,” Barlow said, noting there’s a number of aspects coming together, including more businesses reopening following the spring COVID-19 spike, SUNY Oswego students returning and increased summer events in the city getting people out of their homes. “And the economy is strong at this point nationwide. On top of all this, the housing market was unlike anything most people have ever seen here locally this year.”
Barlow said overall the city is in “great shape” entering what he expects to be a busy holiday shopping season. He noted the key would be to weather the slow months of January through April in the coming year before the economy hopefully picks up “right where we left off come May, going into next summer.”
In Oswego County, sales tax collections were also up in the third-quarter compared to the previous year. Collections grew to $15.4 million, up 3 percent from the $14.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Sales tax collections and property taxes are the county’s largest revenue streams, and the amount of sales tax collected can impact future tax levies.
Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, who will step into the role of county clerk in January, noted the county is still ahead on sales tax overall compared to the previous year, and said he remains “cautiously optimistic” moving forward.
“The full year is looking promising for us,” Wilbur said. “We definitely have strong spending, which is part of the economy.”
Concerns remain, however, Wilbur noted, pointing to potential impacts of inflation and other uncertainties.
Wilbur said moving forward, he would encourage all constituents to buy locally in Oswego County to ensure the sales tax stays in the area.
Much like the city of Oswego, the county saw strong July and August collections, up 23 percent and 34 percent, respectively, followed by a weak September. Collections were down nearly 22 percent in September from the previous year, a trend seen across the Central New York region.
Cortland County was the only county in the region to see sales tax collections increase in the month of September, but each of the sales tax collecting counties and cities in the region saw year-over-year Q3 growth.
The Central New York region saw 12 percent growth in sales tax collections in the July through September period, prompted in large part by a 26 percent increase in Cortland County, 17 percent increase in Cayuga County and 12 percent in Onondaga County.
