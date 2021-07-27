OSWEGO — One of the main revenue sources for state and local governments increased substantially in the second quarter across New York, including a more than 20 percent jump in Oswego County and the city of Oswego, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Local sales tax collections in New York state grew by 49.2 percent, or more than $1.6 billion, in the April through June period compared to the same quarter last year, a marked increase from a pandemic-plagued 2020 but also an increase from the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019. Oswego County, which in 2020 never experienced the drastic lows other parts of the state endured, saw a more muted second quarter increase of 24.6 percent, while the city of Oswego spiked nearly 35 percent.
Year-to-date, statewide local collections in 2021 are up 18.8 percent, or nearly $1.5 billion, compared to the first six months of 2020. According to comptroller’s office data, second quarter 2021 sales tax collections surpassed pre-pandemic levels from 2019 by nearly 9 percent, with each region outside of New York City reporting increases exceeding 15 percent.
“The strength of these collections, along with federal aid, will give local governments statewide the chance to improve their fiscal stability, but it will take time to recover from the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. “While this is good news, local leaders are advised to budget carefully. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to always plan for unpredictable circumstances.”
Central New York collections reached $171.8 million in the April through June period, a nearly 50 percent increase from the $115.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a steep increase from the $137 million in 2019.
Statewide trends the comptroller’s office cited for increased sales tax collections include pent-up consumer demand and purchases related to new home sales.
According to the comptroller’s office, increases in retail, food service, sporting goods, hobby stores, motor vehicle sales and building materials all helped drive increased tax collections, in addition to recently enacted policies collecting tax on internet-based sales.
Port City sales tax collections jumped from $3.4 million in the second quarter of both 2019 and 2020 to $4.6 million in the most recent quarter, the largest quarterly sales tax collection in the city in recent years.
“Our sales tax numbers are very impressive as the economy continues to slowly improve following the pandemic,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said Tuesday, characterizing the increase as a “sharp rise” in collections.
Barlow noted after a year of minimal social activity, people are eager to get out and attend events but still trying to shop local and avoiding travel. Barlow said the local economy is stronger than it has been in decades, pointing to busy restaurants and city events generating downtown foot traffic as potential drivers of the increased local spending.
“I feel the overall economic health of the city, particularly downtown, is very strong,” the mayor said, adding, however, the pandemic is still having an impact.
Oswego County sales tax collections, which include each of the county’s municipalities except the city of Oswego, grew from $11.2 million in the second quarter of last year to $13.9 million in the current year. The April through June collections were roughly $1.5 million higher than the second quarter in 2019 prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said the local economy is currently in decent shape as residents are starting to get back out and spend money. Weatherup also noted residents seem to being staying local, which helps keep sales tax revenue within the county.
“It seems like people aren’t leaving and they’re keeping their money at home,” Weatherup said.
Weatherup, however, said issues remain for employers across the county seeking workers. The most recent state data shows the county unemployment rate down to 6 percent, but roughly 3,000 fewer individuals are working or seeking work.
County lawmakers reduced sales tax projections in the 2021 budget by roughly $2 million, from $47 million in recent budget years to $45 million, in anticipation of the potentially destructive economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Halfway through the year, the county has so far exceeded those projections by collecting $25.5 million and the second half of the year has historically seen stronger sales tax collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.