Safe Haven re-opens with new exhibits of legendary story

OSWEGO — The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, which tells the history of the nearly 1,000 refugees who fled Nazi-occupied Europe and found shelter in the Port City, is re-opening Memorial Day with enhanced exhibits that share the first-person stories of dozens of refugees and include documents and artifacts from the 1940s shelter on display in Oswego for the first time.
Opened in 2002, the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter is located adjacent to Fort Ontario, at 2 E. 7th St., and offers an in-depth look at one of the most significant events in Oswego — and the nation’s — humanitarian history. Closed for more than a year due to the exhibit renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is re-opening Monday to once again share the story of the only refugees brought to the United States during the Holocaust as guests of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 2019 at the 75th Safe Haven anniversary, Ambassador Dani Dayan, consul-general of Israel in the state of New York spoke to the meaning behind the refugee camp.
“As Jews and as Israel, we owe you a great debt,” Dayan said, addressing a tent of more than 100 refugees, family members, elected officials and members of the community in the shadow of the Fort Ontario Refugee Memorial. “I came here to say, ‘Thank you, Oswego, from the bottom of our Jewish hearts.’”
The 982 refugees who fled across the Atlantic Ocean to escape the atrocities of the Holocaust ended up at Fort Ontario after a long journey from Italy. They spent 1944 to 1946 at the Fort Ontario site, and local and federal officials have lauded the site as a unique and important part of America’s legacy.
“As the only shelter in the entire United States for refugees of the Holocaust, the Safe Haven story is unique both within the context of World War II history and United States history,” said Kevin Hill, president of the Board of Directors for Safe Haven. “We have something here in Oswego that no other community in the entire United States can lay claim to, and we have an obligation to preserve and protect this for generations.”
Updates to the Safe Haven museum include audio-visual improvements to accompany existing exhibits, offering first-person accounts of the refugee shelter. There’s also an expansive tracing of the lives of dozens of refugees following their release from the shelter. The museum space also includes hands-on displays, a new state-of-the-art video theater, and more efficient use of the museum’s floor space. Visitors can listen to refugees’ stories in their own words about their escape from Nazi oppression and their time at Fort Ontario, and review dozens of issues of the Ontario Chronicle, the on-site newspaper created by refugees.
Another new feature is a walk-in replica of a living quarter from the refugee shelter that shows visitors the intimate details of life at Fort Ontario during the shelter’s operation. Visitors can also download an accompanying Safe Haven Museum app from the Apple Store, Google Play or safehaven.oncell.com, which includes narratives and allows users all over the world to learn the Safe Haven story.
Museum upgrades were made possible through a $100,000 grant secured by state Senator Patty Ricthie, R-Huevelton, who in announcing the grant called the site and its history “something that should never be lost.”
“The Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter and all those who called it home will forever be part of the fabric of the city of Oswego,” Ritchie said in a statement this week. “I am honored to be able to assist the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum with its efforts to keep alive the memories of the nearly 1,000 refugees who made their home at Fort Ontario and to continue to highlight the role Oswego played during this important time in our nation’s history.”
Renovations on the museum started in December 2019 with help from Oswego CiTi-BOCES students and staff. Safe Haven collaborated with Bob Davidson of the Liverpool-based firm Exhibits and More to develop the updated museum and hands-on exhibits. Hill noted until the recent renovations the museum exhibits had remained substantially unchanged for nearly two decades.
“Thanks to the generous support of a substantial grant from Senator Ritchie and a grant from the Oswego County Community Foundation, we were finally able to completely renovate and upgrade our exhibits, to attract new and younger visitors, and to allow us to continue telling this very important story well into the future,” Hill said.
Starting on Memorial Day, the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. Additional information is available at www.safehavenmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.