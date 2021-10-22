Safe Haven museum receives $20K grant

OSWEGO — The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum is set to receive a $20,000 grant from the city of Oswego from the city’s federal pandemic relief funds.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Thursday announced the $20,000 grant, and noted the funds would be used to complete additional exhibits, upgrade lighting in the facility, improve technology and offset revenue losses from the museum’s closure throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Safe Haven is one of Oswego’s most significant cultural assets, telling a remarkable story and attracting visitors from all over the world,” Barlow said. “I’m honored to deliver funding to the museum to improve operations, enhance visitor experiences and to offset pandemic-related revenue losses, helping to ensure the museum is solvent and functional for many years to come.”
The $20,000 grant comes from the city of Oswego COVID-19 REVIVAL fund for small businesses and local not-for-profit organizations, and comes from the nearly $2 million the city was provided as part of a federal economic aid and relief package known as the American Rescue Plan.
The Safe Haven Museum, located at 2 E. 7th St. in Oswego, explores the stories of nearly 1,000 European refugees of the Holocaust who made the journey to America and called Fort Ontario home from 1944 to 1946. The Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter was the only such shelter in the entire United States for refugees of Nazi Germany’s atrocities.
“The story of the Fort Ontario refugees is woven into the fabric of the Oswego community, and we have an obligation to preserve and protect this important piece of history for generations,” said Kevin Hill, president of the Safe Haven Board of Directors. “The pandemic has had a significant detrimental impact on our organization, with an extended closure during 2020 and 2021 limiting our ability to generate revenue through museum admission fees and in-person donations.”
Safe Haven reopened in May 2021 with a series of new and revamped exhibits following more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Updates to Safe Haven include audio-visual improvements to accompanying existing exhibits ad offer first-person accounts of the refugee shelter. The museum also includes an expansive tracing of the lives of dozens of refugees following their release from the shelter, in addition to hands-on displays, a state-of-the-art video theater.
Hill said the museum is grateful for Barlow’s understanding of the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on local small businesses and nonprofit organizations, and creating a fund to provide direct financial assistance to such entities. For the Safe Haven Museum, Hill said the funding would allow the organization to “continue to fulfill (its) mission of telling this incredible story of survival and hope.”
The museum is unique to local, national and World War II history, and many of the exhibits remain impactful today as millions around the world seek refuge from political, social and climate conditions.
Safe Haven is staffed by part-time employees and governed by a nonprofit organization comprised of an all-volunteer board of directors, that encompasses individuals from various sectors within the local community and Central New York region. The museum is open year-round, with expanded hours during the summer.
The Safe Haven Museum hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Labor Day to Memorial Day. For more information on the museum, visit https://www.safehavenmuseum.com.
Barlow on Thursday said another $120,000 in funding has been made available from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding. Those funds will be used for a second round of the city’s REVIVAL fund to assist small business and local nonprofits with recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.