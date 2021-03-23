Rudy’s at 75: Iconic Lake Ontario restaurant opens doors Wednesday

OSWEGO — Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In, a legendary Oswego eatery thanks to its Texas hot dogs, haddock sandwiches and longevity, will kick off its 75th consecutive season Wednesday.
The third-generation restaurant is operated by longtime owner Jason Livesey and will continue to serve customers its popular menu comprised of seafood and cook-out foods, slinging fries and clams while observing pandemic precautions
“I take pride in being a third-generation owner,” Livesey told The Palladium-Times in a Tuesday interview. “I am proud of the continuity of Rudy’s, and proud of providing a break from winter for our community and continuing to bring a sight of spring to our community. I love (Rudy’s) being that iconic harbinger of spring.”
The beloved central New York destination is just west of the SUNY Oswego campus on the shore of Lake Ontario. Its address of 78 County Route 89 is located at the north terminus of Fred Haynes Boulevard in the area known locally as “The Loop” near campsites and other attractions. Rudy’s will be using its drive-up car corral for order pick up, as well as socially distant seating in order to comply with health and safety regulations ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Livesey noted despite the economic strains the viral outbreak imposed on small businesses, 2020 was as much a “survival” year as one that reminded him of the importance of keeping a work environment supportive of and satisfactory to his employees.
“We would never have the level of success that we do without them,” Livesey said. “Whether that is the multigenerational staff whose family also worked at Rudy’s — or the young college students who leave Oswego but always have that memory of their first job at Rudy’s — for so many of our local community, we are their first job.”
The opportunity for employees to learn the ropes of the service industry, Livesey said, is an valuable one.
“This is the opportunity to enter the work force and earn a living. It is an opportunity to enter an industry that is not easy,” he added. “I can work my butt off, but no one person is enough to make Rudy’s succeed.”
The effects of the economic hardships brought by the pandemic, however, could disrupt consumers’ Rudy’s traditions. The restaurant will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as opposed to its more traditional schedule due to a shortage in staff. Livesey noted he hopes to expand their hours as summer turns the corner.
Items like the lobster roll — which was introduced last year — will make a comeback in 2021.
“We are trying to still get through (the COVID-19 pandemic),” he said. “Last year was survival year and we are opening up under the same situation. In some ways, the pandemic has forced us to make changes that we would have been hesitant to implement, like internet ordering and the car lines. We are still surviving through the pandemic and the changes it throws at us.”
As Livesey reflected on the business’ 75th year, he said he has learned about the importance of consistency and the value provided to the customer base.
“We don’t compromise on the value of our food,” Livesey highlighted. “We are still using the name-brand ingredients customers have come to expect at a time when so many move to more off-brand offerings. We don’t want to degrade the product, and I am not going to sacrifice the quality of it to make two extra cents.”
As the caretaker of a respected and venerated local business that holds a special place in the hearts of many Oswegonians, Livesey is appreciative of the community and their continued to support of Rudy’s.
“I want to thank the community and give them our appreciation of how well we were accepted last year,” he concluded. “We understand it was a trying year last year and we are going to make sure we can still provide the familiar experience they want even when times are different.”
