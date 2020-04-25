Route 48 Gateway project moving forward

OSWEGO — Plans for an environmentally friendly beautification project on one of the Port City’s busiest thoroughfares have been dusted off, and officials are moving forward with the years-in-the-making endeavor on West First Street south of Utica Street.
The so-called state Route 48 Green Gateway project dates back more than five years, and is aimed at enhancing the state Route 48 corridor, reducing storm water runoff and improving the sidewalks and landscaping. The Oswego Common Council is expected to approve a $248,000 construction contract with W.D. Malone on Monday after the city Administrative Services Committee unanimously approved the deal this week.
The Green Gateway project, which utilizes a state grant to cover 75 percent of the total $437,000 cost, has been delayed several times, most recently due to sewer separation work in 2017. Linear, vegetated ditches called bioswales are planned for the area between the curbing and sidewalk, and aimed at absorbing and filtering storm water.
“It’s really an extensive beautification project for the (state) Route 48 corridor,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said this week. “The point of the project is to implement bioswales from (state) Route 48 and Murray Street, that intersection, down to where Elim Grace Church is now (Erie Street).”
Barlow said the bioswales would collect rainwater and “naturally remediate” the water and prevent it from infiltrating the city’s storm sewer system. The east side of the roadway will be lined with trees, Barlow said, with the bioswales planned for the west side of the street.
The scope of the project has been altered in the years since it was first developed. Initial plans focused on West First Street between West Albany and Ellen streets, and at one point city officials had plans to shift it northward toward Utica Street. Barlow said ongoing sewer separation work, which took place in the area in 2017, led to further delays.
“There was some uncertainty behind whether the city back in ’13, ’14, ’15 wanted to do it,” Barlow said. “We’ve hung on and after some delays, changing the scope — moving the scope — we feel ready to move forward and get it done. It’s a worthwhile project.”
Hannibal-based W.D. Malone Trucking and Excavating submitted the only bid for the construction at $248,173, which Barlow said is less than the $311,000 estimate the city had budgeted for the work. With design work included, the total project cost is roughly $437,000, which leaves the city on the hook for slightly less than $110,000, with the state grant covering the remaining costs.
Due to the nature of the project, Barlow said city officials are planning to get started as soon as possible and hope to break ground as early as next month. The construction timeline is relatively short, the mayor said, and most of the work should be finished by August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.