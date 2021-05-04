Riverwalk opens: Apartments now, bagels and pizza to come

OSWEGO —One of the largest recent downtown construction projects came to a close and opened its doors to residential tenants last week, according to officials.
The Riverwalk Apartments, located prominently at the corner of West First and West Cayuga streets, now offers 32 housing units however community members will have to wait another few months until they can fully enjoy everything the building has to offer, according to Riverwalk Apartments Operations Director Abby Weaver.
Initially scheduled for a February opening, Weaver told The Palladium-Times Riverwalk’s progress was pushed back due to construction delays, but as rescheduled opening dates approached, subsequent delays followed.
“The delays in this building have all been based on contractors, COVID and getting materials; hearing, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) was our biggest delay and challenge which set us back the most,” Weaver said. “Once HVAC was delayed in February, then we couldn't finish the sheetrock and then no one could paint. Everything falls behind when one thing falls behind.”
Weaver noted that while Riverwalk’s apartments are finished and ready for leasing, the building’s two restaurants and upcoming salon suites are still coming along.
The two eateries, Riverwalk Bagel and Riverwalk Pizza, will bring Big Apple taste to the Port City, with NY-style bagels and pizza.
“We still have to order some equipment but we are getting real close to opening, we have our training with our consultants planned in June,” Weaver said. “We wanted to open correctly and really well, also we were waiting and making sure the occupancy in restaurant would improve by summer.”
Riverwalk officials brought in experts Scot Cosentino of Goodfellas Pizza School of New York and Beth George of BYOB Bagels from New York City as quality consultants to make sure the bagels are chewy and the pizza is flat, hot and foldable.
Additionally, the salons — which are slightly further behind in construction compared to the restaurants — are anticipated to open mid-summer. The salons utilizes a ”Boutique Salon Suite Concept,” which Riverwalk Public Relations Officer Michelle Goderwis said is the only such location in Oswego.
“It is set up for people who already have a business and want a place to run their business out of. The suites will be move-in ready, with equipment such as mirrors, storage, sinks, chairs and all,” Goderwis said.
Goderwis anticipates all three services to open in July.
People exclusively interested in the apartments will find the 10 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom “high end apartments” outfitted with the new stainless steel appliances, high-end cabinetry and granite countertops.
“Our bedrooms and space is much larger than any other local apartments,” Weaver said.
Darci Powers, Riverwalk’s resident advisor, said most of the one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments range anywhere from 866 to 1,083 square feet, but are not the largest rooms available: two, larger, 1,900 square feet spaces can also be rented.
“One-bedrooms range in price from $1,460 to $1,960 and two-bedrooms range from $1,910 to $2,310,” Powers said. “The largest apartments were designed as Air B& B but can be rented for $4,000 per month.”
Apartment prices vary based on upon several factors such as the views generated from the rooms — a substantial factor, according to officials — the room’s location in the apartment and the size of the living space. Included in the rent is water, trash, snow removal, internet and more. Tenants will be responsible for paying electric and will have to pay addiaonlly for parking, according to Powers.
“The parking garage is our gift to Oswego and the community,” Weaver said.
In total the facility has enough room to accommodate 40 vehicles across its underground parking and parking lot in-development at the corner of West Cayuga and West First Streets.
In late-March, the former Stoney’s Auto Parts located at 143 W. First St. — formerly owned by Riverwalk Owner Ed Alberts — was demolished to generate room for a parking lot to be developed; increasing the total amount of spaces from 28 to 40.
“I think that is the one thing that pushes us ahead of every other development and how many spaces we have,” Weaver said.
Weaver said she was not concerned about the completed or up-coming developments throughout the community — LITATRO, East Lake Commons or Harbor View Square —due to Riverwalk’s “market rates” and benefits the tenants receive while staying at the Riverwalk.
“The big impact of this building is you have this community, you're welcomed into a community that is beautiful, it has a great view and you have the Pizza and Bagel shops on the first floor and then the best parking garage in town,” Weaver said. “No matter what your age and if you're working or retired or just coming into Oswego, I think this is the place, Riverwalk is the place to live, eat and park.”
For more information about the upcoming restaurants, or the building, visit www.riverwalkoswego.com or call 315-216-0155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.