Ritchie, Cuomo admin clash on ‘broken’ unemployment system

HEUVELTON — State Sen. Patty Ritchie says she’s fed up with hearing complaints from her constituents about the state’s unemployment insurance system — and she’s willing to pick a fight to bring attention to the issue.
Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” executive order was enacted on Sunday, March 22, and closed all non-essential businesses, more than a million New Yorkers have suddenly found themselves out of a job.
The state’s unemployment insurance (UI) system through the Department of Labor (DOL) is supposed to be a safety net for laid-off workers, but according to Ritchie, the current state of UI in New York is “totally unacceptable.”
“Clearly, the system is broken,” said Ritchie, speaking by phone Friday afternoon to The Palladium-Times “We’re seven, eight weeks out and I’m at my wits end trying to find some solution to the people who are calling my office in desperation.”
Not known normally as a fire-and-brimstone politician, Ritchie’s frustration and anger at the situation was clear.
“Whatever you have to do, I don’t care, somebody’s got to do something,” Ritchie said. “I don’t know how it’s expected to tell someone who has $10 left and four kids and is a single mother, ‘you have to wait.’”
The DOL has yet to release April unemployment numbers for New York, and the most recently available statistics for March don’t accurately reflect the current labor situation statewide with a reported rate of less than seven percent unemployment for Oswego County.
On Friday, however, the federal Labor Department released new and sobering statistics: roughly 20.5 million jobs disappeared in April, leaving the nation’s unemployment rate at 14.7 percent. The United States has not seen an unemployment rate that high since the 1930s.
Not having the ability to help “desperate” constituents, who have called her office for aid by the thousands, is “infuriating,” Ritchie said. While there was an understanding for “a couple weeks” of delay for UI filers, benefit of the doubt is now worn to the bone.
“No one ever thought we would be in this position,” Ritchie said. “We all understood the system was overwhelmed, but now we’ve moved to a different place.”
That place has a name, coined this week by Ritchie with the hashtag #PendingPurgatory, which the Heuvelton Republican has been pumping on social media. She’s offered, she says, for both she and her staff to become trained as UI claims processors but so far that offer has not been taken up.
“These are individuals (calling our office) who have been left for seven or eight weeks in the ‘pending’ status. They can’t call to ask what they’re supposed to do because nobody picks up the phone,” she said. “I don’t think (state officials) fully understand how desperate people are.”
In a statement rebutting a letter this week from Ritchie explaining her UI grievances, a spokesperson for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Ritchie’s advocacy was nothing but “cheap shots from a cheap politician,” a designation that Ritchie says doesn’t bother her.
“I’ve been in elected office a long time,” she said. “They can call me any name they’d like to, just fix this problem. Give these people who are desperate, who can’t feed their families, give them the unemployment resources they’re eligible for.”
A Cuomo administration official told The Palladium-Times that Ritchie’s aggressive highlighting of problems with the UI system amounts to “throwing gas on a fire,” and noted the state in April contracted with tech and communications giants Google and Verizon to “completely redesign the system.”
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, who functions as Cuomo’s top aide, addressed the unemployment situation directly at Cuomo’s daily press briefing Friday. According to DeRosa, the state has paid out more than $6.8 billion over the past two months to more than 1.6 million New Yorkers, when the previous high for claimants (during the 2008 economic crisis) was roughly 300,000.
“We're continuing to try to streamline the process for adding more bodies,” DeRosa said, while acknowledging that excuses mean little to those waiting for their bank accounts to refill. “We’re throwing literally everything we can at it, and again, none of that matters to people who are still struggling and who are waiting to get money put into the bank, and we're doing everything we can to try to streamline that.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, has also been critical of the state’s shortcomings regarding UI and offered his colleague his bicameral GOP support.
“Frustration is running incredibly high right now and rightfully so. My office has received hundreds of calls from people struggling to get answers regarding their unemployment benefits,” Barclay told The Palladium-Times Friday. “Senator Ritchie is 100 percent correct that the time for being patient is over. The problem needs to be solved.”
With answers in short supply, Cuomo’s administration Friday nevertheless sought to reassure New Yorkers their cries were not going unheard.
“If we had spent $20 million to upgrade the tax system and wasn't necessary or there wasn't a crisis at the moment I’m sure we would have been getting phone calls from publications saying why are you wasting $20 million dollars of taxpayer money on a tech system?” DeRosa said. “So we're literally building the plane while we're trying to fly it. None of these are good answers to people who are waiting and who are struggling, and to those people we continue to apologize and we're doing everything we can.”
Late Friday afternoon, Ritchie said she was starting a dedicated website and online petition for the issue.
"Those wishing to sign the petition can do so at www.fixDOLdisaster.com," Ritchie said in a press release. "Supporters are also encouraged to share the petition on social media with the hashtag, #fixtheDOLdisaster."
