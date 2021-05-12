Ritchie bill aims to improve online safety, prevent teen suicides

ALBANY — State Senator Patty Ritchie is introducing legislation in response to two “recent, tragic” deaths of North Country teenagers.
Both Shylynn Dixon and Riley Basford were St. Lawrence County high school students whose early April suicides were linked to harassment and bullying on social media. The deaths shook the region, and Ritchie says the state must step in.
“It is abundantly clear that more needs to be done to support teens who are struggling with mental health issues, as well as to teach them about the dangers that can lurk online and on social media,” the Heuvelton Republican said in announcing the legislation. “This bill is a good step toward raising awareness among educators about the risk of teen suicides and teaching students that help is always available.”
Under the bill, known as S.6241, the New York State Office of Mental Health and the New York State Education Department would be required to identify or develop materials for educators regarding suicide prevention among school-aged children, according to Ritchie’s office. These materials would include information regarding social media safety and preventing cyberbullying. In addition, the bill would also ensure secondary school students receive instruction regarding the prevention of suicide, social media safety and cyberbullying.
“My heart breaks for the St. Lawrence county teens who recently took their own lives, along with the loved ones they have left behind,” said Ritchie. “Today’s young people spend a great deal of time online and especially on apps where they interact with others—including people they know personally, as well as strangers. It is critical that teens understand the risks of online and social media activity. This bill would help ensure they are aware of the threats that exist and ultimately, would enable them to use the internet more safely.”
