ALBANY — New York State Sen. Patty Ritchie (R) will not run for re-election and will subsequently retire at the end of 2022, she announced in a statement Wednesday.
Her retirement marks 36 years of public service, having served in the state Senate in the 48th Senate District since 2011. Ritchie’s district includes all of Oswego and Jefferson counties, while extending to parts of St. Lawrence County.
Ritchie was re-elected in 2012, defeating Amy Tresidder, before running unopposed in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020.
She wrote that she looks “forward to being able to spend more time with (her) family, including (her) husband, … (her) children and (her) grandchildren.”
“It has been the opportunity of a lifetime and a job I have loved, which is why it is so bittersweet for me to announce that I will not be running for re-election and retiring at the end of 2022,” she said. “This is a decision I did not arrive at lightly. However, it is the right one for my family and I.”
Ritchie was the former chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, noting she was “especially proud” of the work she did to “advance legislation” to help farmers throughout New York, such as the “New Farmers Grant Program.” She said she “spearheaded” the program in 2014.
In recent weeks, Rep. Will Barclay (NY-24) has been pushing new legislation for farmers. Both Barclay’s and Ritchie’s districts overlapped.
“Throughout her distinguished career in public service, Sen. Patty Ritchie has been among the most dedicated and effective voices for the region we both call home. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside her for many years and know she will be greatly missed,” Barclay said. “The North Country has benefitted greatly from her leadership. I wish her all the best in her next chapter.”
In the last decade, Ritchie has been instrumental in saving several institutions. In 2016, she played a role in keeping the doors open of the FitzPatrick Nuclear Plant in the county. She was also pivotal in “advocating for hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to help” rebuild along the banks of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario after “unprecedented flooding” in both 2017 and 2019.
“Sen. Ritchie is a great representative for our area and has always been enormously helpful to me, personally, and with moving Oswego forward,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. “She was a great ally to have in Albany. I’ll miss her staunch support and wish her nothing but the best as she starts the next chapter.”
As part of the 48th Senate District, Ritchie also represented Fort Drum in the North Country, which houses the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division.
Being able to represent the service members at Fort Drum was a “tremendous point of pride” for Ritchie.
“I will never forget being at deployment ceremonies, watching our brave troops prepare to head overseas and being overwhelmed with gratitude for the sacrifices made by them, and their families,” she said. “I have been proud to support them, advocate programs to ensure their well-being and to introduce my colleagues in Albany to Fort Drum through my ‘10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Day’ event, which has taken place at the Capitol for nearly a decade.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), who said she has been “honored to call Patty a friend,” also represents Fort Drum, which is in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
“Patty has always placed the needs of her district first, above all else,” Stefanik said. “Sen. Ritchie’s decades of service have left an incredible mark in the North Country where she served with distinction as St. Lawrence County clerk and throughout the 48th Senate District.”
Ritchie thanked several people, including her family and numerous campaign volunteers. “No matter what I asked, they were there for me,” she added.
“People will often ask me, ‘What’s the best part of your job?’ The answer is simple, and it’s the people,” Ritchie said. “Throughout the years, I have been blessed to meet so many hardworking, genuine and kind individuals. It has been the privilege to be their representative and their voice in Albany. I will forever be grateful for their support, their friendship and for giving me this incredible opportunity.”
