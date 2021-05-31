Richardson-Bates House adds historic art pieces

OSWEGO — The Richardson-Bates House Museum this week received two pieces produced by early 20th-century artist James Gale Tyler, a prolific painter and Port City native.
An artist known for recreating dramatic scenes of large ships battling the elements, Tyler’s journey of development from local art wunderkind to celebrated international painter will soon be a part of the permanent collection at the Richardson-Bates House Museum (RBHM) after a donation the organization from the private collection of art enthusiasts Stephen and Jodi Lerner.
“It brings us joy to know others are enjoying the paintings,” Stephen Lerner said. “If we sold it to another private collector, it wouldn't be the same.”
The two paintings date back to the turn of the last century and are appraised at several thousand dollars each, according to legendary auction house Christie’s. Lerner attained the artwork through a 2012 Christie’s auction in New York City, and told The Palladium-Times this week he donated the pieces to give the art a home where historians and local community members could enjoy the native artist’s work.
“James Gail Tyler had the ability to capture ships and the sea in a way that I have never seen anyone else do. There's a light that emits from the boats and sails, and an energy in the water that he somehow captures,” Stephen Lerner said. “I don't know how he does it.”
The paintings, “Ship off a rocky coast in a storm” and “Square rigged ship at sea,” washed up in Oswego in a surprising manner.
“[Lerner] just contacted us out of the blue,” said Oswego County Historical Society President Mary Kay Stone.
Stone could scarcely believe the seemingly random donation, and is excited for how the art “fit really well” in the RBHM’s collection, which includes a small number of other Tyler works.
“These pieces are just gorgeous,” Stone said. “[Tyler] is the most significant artist we have work of, — the only works of art with a popular or famous name in the house is James Gill Tyler and that's because he's our local-boy,” she said.
Tyler was born in Oswego in 1855 and started painting when he was 15 years old. His primitive images were primarily sketches on paper while watching ships travel to and from Oswego, according to Oswego County Historian Justin White.
“His family were laborers on Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor and during his youth he would spend so much time with his family as a kid while they worked in the harbor,” said White. “He was teaching himself how to draw by referencing the large boats or ships that were there.”
Tyler’s “god-given talent,” according to White, was fostered and supported by his family and Tyler would travel by train to New York City for an apprenticeship with former artist and nautical engineer Archibald Carey Smith.
White said Tyler didn’t study with Smith for long and shortly after “went in his own direction” opting to work for commissions from wealthy yacht owners throughout New England painting their ships in his signature style.
According to White, the art puts the RBHM in a “unique situation” because when it is added with their other collections, the museum has a timeline of work showing Tyler’s transition from an unknown teen to a prolific, nationally known artist.
The museum’s Tyler collection includes hand drawn sketches from his youth and "Seascape,” an oil painting currently on display in the museum’s reception room. White said that particular oil painting is one of the older exhibits currently on display — more than 150 years old, in fact.
The museum’s curators are currently deciding how to best display the new pieces working around other exhibits. Stone said they would be kept under preservation conditions while museum staff continues to research and track Tyler’s work.
To learn more, visit www.rbhousemuseum.org. Officials are hopeful to open the 2021 visiting season by mid-summer.
