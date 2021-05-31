Richardson-Bates House adds historic art pieces

The Richardson Bates House Museum this week received two James Gale Tyler paintings – an Oswego-born nationally-recognized maritime painter — from private Art Collectors, Jodi and Stephen Lerner, pictured with Tyler’s “A square rigged ship at sea.” Local historians say the works are a great addition to the collection and visually track the development of Tyler from a promising young artist in Oswego to his career as a professional artist working in prominent venues.