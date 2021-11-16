Richardson-Bates’ finial removed; renovations planned

Local contractors last week removed the finial atop the Richardson-Bates House Museum to start repairs to the finial’s base, marking the second time the building’s decorative crown has been removed since its installation more than a century ago. Pictured, Dave Bock of Minetto Painting, John Pauldine of Everoof Standing-Seam Metal Roofing, and another local contractor place the finial on the ground after removing it from the top of the historic building.