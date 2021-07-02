OSWEGO COUNTY — Two retired Oswego County educators have been commissioned by the State of Qatar to produce a series of science textbooks accompanying the country’s recently revamped high school education system.
Retired Oswego City School District (OCSD) physics teacher Thomas Altman and retired Fulton City School District (FCSD) chemistry teacher Bob Morse are among a small team tasked with writing portions of Qatar’s new national curriculum and subsequent textbooks for science courses.
Altman was tasked with writing the Earth and Environmental course curriculum and general science textbook, while Morse wrote the chemistry course’s textbooks.
This is the first time both educators have written a textbook from cover to cover.
“I am trying to pass on the creativity I have developed across all these years,” Altman told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview. “I don’t want it all to go to waste and now I get to share it with one entire nation.”
Qatar is a small Arabic state located on the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula. Currently it is home to nearly 2.8 million residents. It is roughly 11,500 kilometers in size, smaller than the state of Connecticut.
According to Altman, Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) reached out to the educators through STEM Development LLC, a Massachusetts-based educational organization.
The opportunity came to Altman through a mutual acquaintance that worked with STEM Developments. He was approached with the opportunity thanks in part to his extensive background and understanding of the natural world, Altman said.
“I got brought on kind of near the end of the project when they were looking for someone to cover the earth science course and textbook,” Altman said, adding that he referred Morse to the position for the chemistry book after he was asked if he knew anyone with a great understanding of chemistry.
Between 1981 and 2016, Altman worked for the OCSD as a physics teacher and said he first traveled to Qatar in 2005 and again in 2015 as a keynote speaker at science-based international events.
Qatar’s new earth science curriculum covers a variety of topics and, according to Altman, is a “typical geology-based earth science curriculum.” The topics range from water and speciation to weather and topography.
While the earth science textbook and course could be considered “generic,” Altman’s general science textbook had a few interesting quirks to it, he said. One particular original activity he was proud of was an experiment involving coffee and mimicking the effects of temperature on chemical changes.
“The kids would do a blind taste testing of cold-brewed and hot-brewed coffee to try and tell the difference, the idea being that heating something changes something,” he said.
Morse’s chemistry textbook kept in line with the course’s predetermined content — the content MOEHE had selected for the course — but was missing much of the content required to comprehend the material, he said. His two books cover general chemistry topics traditionally seen in a chemistry setting, such as electron configurations, the periodic table and more.
“They supplied the bricks, and we had to supply the mortar,” he said, noting how in addition to these “constant” holes, the books had to stay within certain criteria reinforced by Qatar’s cultural provisions which has caused several revisions of the book over the course of the last few years.
“(The book) wasn’t my design, but I made it as good as possible,” he said, “It wouldn’t look like the textbook that I wrote on my own, but I am still happy for experience. I learned a lot about writing textbooks,” he said.
Altman said while the book presented him with some challenges, he was “honored” to do it, and he appreciated the opportunity.
“A single person writing something knows in their head what they’re writing until you want someone else to read it and they say ‘I don’t think it says what you want to say,’” Altman said about some of the challenges he found while writing.
Writing has been something Morse has “always wanted to do,” and since retiring in 2019 from the FCSD after more than three decades, much of his time has been spent writing the chemistry textbooks.
Altman said he has written for other publications including professional science journals, and chapters for other American-based high school textbooks.
Morse said his 11th- and 12th-grade chemistry textbooks are already in use and the 10th-grade edition of his book is in development. Altman said his two general science textbooks are in use but his earth science textbooks are set to appear on desks during the fall semester later this year.
