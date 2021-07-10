ALBANY, N.Y. — More than four years after Gov. Andrew Cuomo lent his support to the proposed Lake Ontario national marine sanctuary, state leaders reaffirmed the state’s support for the effort this week as it moves into the final stages ahead of a potential designation.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which manages the nation’s 15-site national marine sanctuary system, released draft environmental impact and management plans for a proposed Lake Ontario sanctuary this week. Officials from various state agencies applauded NOAA’s release of the documents this week, noting a sanctuary designation would celebrate upstate New York’s unique maritime heritage and provide a national stage for promoting regional tourism and recreational opportunities.
NOAA and a local advisory council are proposing a nearly 1,800-square_mile Lake Ontario sanctuary that would preserve dozens of shipwrecks and other underwater resources in the Great Lake. If designated, the Lake Ontario sanctuary would be the first in New York and the third on the Great Lakes after Thunder Bay, Michigan and a recently designated Wisconsin sanctuary on Lake Michigan.
The proposed Lake Ontario sanctuary contains 64 known shipwrecks and one aircraft that span more than 200 years of history.
The release of the draft documents comes more than five years after Oswego, Wayne, Cayuga and Jefferson counties, along with the city of Oswego, first submitted a nomination for the site, and marks a significant milestone in the years-long designation process.
State support for the future sanctuary, which would be co-managed by the state and federal governments, is critical to the designation process. The recently designated Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast marine sanctuary was on track after a five-year designation process when former Gov. Scott Walker pulled his support for the project in early 2018, derailing the effort and placing the sanctuary in limbo for several years before its eventual designation last month.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged his support for the Lake Ontario sanctuary in a December 2016 letter to NOAA, and various other leaders, including Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, expressed support for the sanctuary.
Katko, who has also spearheaded efforts to create a national park at Fort Ontario, on Friday applauded NOAA for moving forward with the designation process and noted his longtime recognition of the importance of the designation and advocacy for the sanctuary.
“As our community knows, Lake Ontario is an absolute treasure,” Katko said in a Friday statement. “Designating the southeastern portion of Lake Ontario as a national marine sanctuary will provide important protections for its unique maritime resources and deliver a boost for local tourism and the region’s economy.”
The Camillus Republican encouraged all interested parties to make their voices heard on how to best “preserve and showcase this incredible resource.”
State officials also continued their support of the effort this week upon the release of the draft documents and urged the community to engage in the process. New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado this week said the Department of State is proud to collaborate with NOAA and other state agency partners in recognizing the nationally significant resources in Lake Ontario waters.
“The sanctuary designation provides much-needed national recognition for the region’s world-class maritime history and resources at a time when many Lake Ontario communities are still recovering from recent events,” Rosado said in a statement, adding she is grateful for the dedication of community members participating in the sanctuary advisory council who helped draft the documents.
NOAA’s top brass also applauded the document release this week and encouraged public comment, with NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad noting the agency is excited for the opportunity to bring the “special place” to the attention of the rest of the country.
“Any possible new sanctuary is a big deal for NOAA, the surrounding community and the nation,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, acting director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service. “This is the public’s opportunity to weigh in on how to best preserve the rich history of this unique place.”
John Armor, director of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, said public input would aid in the creation of a marine sanctuary that would “provide a window into the past and become a national stage for heritage tourism and recreational opportunities in the Lake Ontario region.” Armor encouraged everyone, especially those in the local communities along the boundary, to review the administration’s draft proposal.
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said the sanctuary designation in eastern Lake Ontario “seeks to protect and amplify that history to the benefit of local and regional economies.” Kulleseid encouraged state residents to actively engage in the public comment period, which runs through Sept. 10.
State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said the New York State Museum “appreciates and supports the designation,” which would preserve the unique archeological resources of the area and provide valuable opportunities for research and education.
Following the public comment period, NOAA officials and the local advisory council are slated to release a more formal set of rules, which will be followed by another public comment period.
NOAA and local officials have continually stated the intent of the marine sanctuary is to protect shipwrecks and other underwater resources, and not to limit fi shing and other recreational activities on the Great Lake.
Plans for the Lake Ontario marine sanctuary are largely modeled after the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan. According to a 2005 study, the Thunder Bay sanctuary, established in 2000, created more than 1,000 jobs and generated a nearly $100 million economic impact on the area.
Oswego County officials are hopeful a Lake Ontario sanctuary could hold similar promise for the region.
NOAA planned four public meetings next month to provide more information on the draft proposal and collect public comments.
For more information or to view the draft documents visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.
Residents can comment on the draft sanctuary proposal through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regula_tions.gov using docket number NOAA-NOS-2021-0050.
Comments may also be mailed to Ellen Brody, Regional Coordinator, Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108-9719.
Comments are accepted through Sept. 10. Mailed comments must be postmarked by Sept. 10.
NOAA’s public meeting schedule includes the following:
• Aug. 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego
• Aug. 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive, Clayton
• Aug. 24, 2:30 to 4 p.m. virtual meeting. https://register.gotowebinar.com/reg_ister/5067664901003984652; By phone: +1 (562) 247-8422, PIN: 346-751-009
• Aug. 26, 2021, 6:30 to 8 p.m. virtual meeting. https://register.gotowebinar.com/reg_ister/2978792919345892364; By phone: +1 (415) 655-0052, PIN: 819-641-913
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.