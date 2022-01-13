SYRACUSE — U.S. Rep. John Katko on Wednesday announced $70,000 in federal funding has been awarded to the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board.
The board is a public agency that sponsors a wide range of projects that help grow and develop communities in central New York.
These funds are available through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). This investment will support the development and implementation of the board’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), which aims to support private capital investment and job creation in central New York.
As a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Katko has led efforts to fund the EDA.
“I’m pleased to announce the Central New York Regional Planning Board is receiving $70,000 in federal funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA),” said Rep. Katko. “This award will allow the board to diversify and strengthen our regional economy by expanding public-private partnerships and investing in local job creation. I’ve proudly supported this grant program in Congress and am excited to see how this funding will help grow central New York’s economy.”
“I am very pleased to receive notification that the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board has been awarded a grant of $70,000 from the federal Economic Development Administration,” said David Bottar, executive director of the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board. “These funds will be used by the agency to support management of an ongoing comprehensive economic development planning program targeted to strategic capital improvement projects across the five-county region, private sector investments, and the creation and retention of jobs in central New York.”
