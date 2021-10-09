OSWEGO — Human Concerns, Inc. has announced details for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Program.
Each basket will contain all the food to make a complete dinner, from turkey through pies.
Registration will be daily from Monday, Oct. 11, until Friday, Nov. 19, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Human Concerns Food Pantry, located at 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego.
To register, an ID for each person in your household (for example, Social Security card, insurance card, photo ID), and for those over 18 years of age, a current piece of mail with the name and address on it, is required.
Human Concerns will be taking registrations for single-person households this year.
Thanksgiving Basket Pickup at the food pantry will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, for registrants with last names beginning with A through L; and Tuesday, Nov. 23, for those with last names beginning with M through Z.
Baskets will not be delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.