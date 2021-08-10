OSWEGO — Objects that spark storytelling will be the focus of a new SUNY Oswego and city of Oswego collaboration.
The SUNY Oswego Department of Art and Design’s Recollection Project is retuning on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days.
Officials say the project will transform the Oswego Welcome Center located at 201 W. First St. into a venue for sharing stories and conversations.
The project is tailored to older community members and “bringing generations together through objects, storytelling and exhibits,” officials said.
“This is both a series of storytelling workshops and also an exhibition,” project founder Rebecca Mushtare, a SUNY Oswego art professor, said. “What’s really unique about this particular exhibition is that we use objects or mementos as a doorway to conversations with people who we may have never known.”
Tyler Art Gallery Director Michael Flanagan and Mushtare started the project series in 2013. This year marks the third rendition of the project and the first year it has been in collaboration with the city. Previous project installments focused on working with adult care facility patients, but this year, organizers opted to bring the program back in person and to the community.
Coronavirus-related restrictions last year forced organizers to host smaller yet similar events virtually for families and adult care patients.
During this year’s event, 10 participants will be divided into smaller groups of up to five people who share a personally significant object and the stories associated with it to spark conversations and interaction about local history, connections and community.
A professional photographer and university students will produce an exhibition, slated for presentation later this year, about the presenters, their items and the stories.
“One of the key things for this project is that it is housed through the SUNY Oswego art and design department, and as such our design students are part of designing the exhibition,” Mushtare said.
Organizers urge interested attendees to bring objects that are easy to carry, keepsakes you couldn’t imagine living without, and items significant to your personality and experiences.
Mushtare said speakers have brought a wide variety of objects in the past. She urged people use extra care if they plan to bring irreplaceable mementos so they are not damaged.
“If it’s something so precious to you, then you might not want to bring it. It should be important to you, but if it’s the most important thing to you ever, and if something was to happen to it in transit, it may not be the best thing to bring,” Mushtare said.
Due to a spike in recent COVID cases in the county, organizers said attendees would be required to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and abide by social distancing. Those who are not vaccinated are required to wear facemasks.
The volunteer program is funded through grants from the Leon J. Goldberg Alzheimer’s Resource Program and the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York.
For more information about the event or to sign up, visit www.recollectionproject.net.
