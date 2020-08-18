Raku Rendezvous to be held in Art Association parking lot Aug. 29

OSWEGO — Local artist and teacher Billie Jo Peterson will lead a Raku kiln firing event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 in the parking lot of the Art Association of Oswego. Participants can buy a piece of bisque pottery, glaze it, and participate in the kiln firing process.
This is a quick and fun way to experience the ancient Japanese Raku process of firing pottery by removing the pottery from a hot kiln and cooling it rapidly in open-air containers. Peterson, artist and Oswego High School art teacher, will conduct the kiln firings in the parking lot of the AAO located at 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego, across the street from Fort Ontario on East Fourth Street.
This event is free to observe. For those who would like to be more hands-on, for a fee they may choose a piece of bisque pottery, glaze it, and help in the firing process. People who participate in the firing process must wear eye protection and closed-toe shoes.
There will be a limited number of bisque items to choose from. First come, first choose. Participants will have the choice of using either iridescent Raku glazes or matte glazes w/horsehair to create burn marks.
For more information, call the AAO at 315-216-6782.
It should be noted that Raku glazes often contain heavy metals, so these containers are for decorative purposes only and should never hold food items.
These vessels will also be porous, so they are not suitable for holding water, such as flower vases.
