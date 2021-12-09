FULTON — Chalk up another major achievement for the powerhouse Fulton varsity wrestling program — victory No. 1,000.
The Red Raiders downed both Cicero-North Syracuse (CNS) and Oswego on Tuesday to reach the milestone.
Fulton defeated the CNS Northstars 41-28 to open the Raiders’ dual-meet schedule, and then cruised past Oswego 57-13 to notch win No. 1,000.
“Reaching 1,000 wins was one of our goals last year, but the pandemic canceled the season,” Fulton varsity wrestling coach Jeff Waldron said. “It’s really satisfying to get it done for those guys on last year’s team who were denied the opportunity and for all those teams over the years that helped make this happen.”
Getting it done Tuesday didn’t come easily considering a strong CNS team provided tough opposition.
“CNS came in last night and gave us a battle,” Waldron said. “We’re going to see them again at the Section III Duals most likely on Jan. 18, so we will expect another tough battle with them.”
Waldron said he’s not surprised CNS made his boys earn the win, the Northstars head coach Dave Wise is a Fulton alumnus and Waldron said he knows how things are done.
“Dave wrestled with Fulton back in 1989,” Waldron said. “He was a section champ back then and one of 15 who won a state title. He knows what’s expected in order to win. I expected them to be tough, and they were.”
Waldron said Oswego has a very young team and they were hampered by not having a season last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they have a more than capable head coach in Mike Howard and Waldron expects the Bucs to be formidable in the future.
“Mike Howard Jr. used to wrestle at Oswego himself, and then he went on to Oswego State to wrestle where his dad was the head coach. Mike has solid technique and a couple of tough kids, but without having a season last year I had a feeling that was going to work against them.”
Waldron said that while he’s proud of the milestone victory on his watch, he’s very aware of those coaches that came before him in the 62-year-old program that made the achievement possible.
“I think leadership has a lot to do for a large part of it,” Waldron said. “When Wayne Bleau took over, he started something special. I mean, Fulton wrestling had already taken root, but didn’t have the success it did until after Coach Bleau took over. Fact is, he changed the culture of Fulton wrestling for the entire city. Moreover, when it came time for him to leave he made sure there was good leadership in his place before he left.”
Under Bleau, head wrestling coach in Fulton from 1974-1989, the team earned multiple sectional championships. Bleau coached individual state champions and nationally ranked teams. Bleau founded the Fulton Youth Wrestling Club and the Fulton Freestyle Wrestling Club. Sadly, Coach Bleau passed away this past October.
Many involved in Fulton wrestling including people who’ve been a part of it for generations remember Bleau, people like varsity assistant coach Ron LaBeef, himself a former Raider wrestler, 1982 Empire State Games bronze medal winner, and New York State champion.
“It means a lot for a guy like me who started in 1972 as a little Pee Wee and went through the program with Wayne Bleau, who was the coach back then,” LaBeef said. “I went through high school with Wayne and now, with coming back and coaching with Coach Waldron all these years later, to get to this point, there’s hundreds of people that helped get us here. It’s not just Coach Waldron’s wins and Coach Bleau’s wins, it’s also about the whole community. With the new facility we’re building down here, everybody has been a part of this. That’s why on the shirts that we had made, the lettering is a big puzzle. This year's community is the last piece of that puzzle and we couldn’t have gotten here without them. And could you get a better community that backs wrestling to come in here tonight, where everybody’s a part of this family?”
Waldron said the person Bleau picked to replace him was his mentor, Mike Conners.
“Let’s not forget that 512 of these 1,000 wins were won under head coach Conners,” Waldron said. “I coached under Conners and he helped to mentor me and he had Dick Farfaglia and Tim Moore helping him, and they stayed on with me to make sure all the systems we have were kept in place, like our Pee Wee program, community involvement, alumni involvement, and the all the rest of what makes Fulton wrestling work.”
Waldron said while it’s true that no coach has actually taught their kids exactly the same, there’s one thing that has endured.
“I coach differently than Mike did, and Mike even coached differently than Wayne did, but the thing that’s stayed exactly the same is the culture and community involvement,” Waldron said. “People take pride in winning and when you win, people come and watch it and they want to be part of it.”
In Fulton’s storied wrestling history, it has dominated at the Section III and state levels. The Raiders have won eight team state championships, and have been ranked in the state’s top 10 for 31 seasons, including 23 seasons in the top five.
The Raiders have won the most Section III Dual-Meet titles and Section III Tournament titles, and have won every Section III Class A Tournament since 1990.
The winning tradition has brought about other traditions.
“It’s simple things like our warm-up light show,” Waldron said. “When the lights go out and those kids come onto the mats in their varsity whites and the strobe lights kick on, those younger kids see that and they want to be part of it,” Waldron said.
The coach said as happy as he is with Tuesday’s victories, he and his coaching staff took notice of some things they could do better and will work to improve.
“We hope by the time Jan. 18 rolls around we can put a solid team on the mat and qualify for the state dual-meet tournament,” Waldron said. “We have some work to do and we’re going back to work starting tonight.”
Waldron said their next hurdle is a tournament Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. Indian River, ranked number 7 in the state by New York Wrestling News, will be at that event, along with top teams such as Watertown, Rome, and Cazenovia will also compete. The first match begins at 9 a.m.
Coach LaBeef said he also believes the Raiders have some work to do. However, as a guy who came up in the last generation, his outlook is a little more 'working-class Fulton,' which — if someone knows the Fulton area — will be very well received.
“I’m an old school guy — act right, be right, do the right thing, and don’t be a knucklehead. We don’t need knuckleheads. We’re not going to win all the time. We’re not going to lose all the time either, and as long as you’re giving it your best, that’s all you can do and you move on," LaBeef said.
