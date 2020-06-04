OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department has postponed its rabies clinic for pets that was scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at the Hastings Town Highway Garage in Central Square.
Health officials are working to reschedule the rabies clinics under new guidance. People should contact their veterinarian to schedule an appointment if their pet is overdue on its rabies vaccination.
All animal bites, whether from a domestic animal or wildlife, should be reported to the health department as soon as possible. To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, call 315-349-3557, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., or call 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays.
Additional information about rabies can be found at www.cdc.gov/rabies.
