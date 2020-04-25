FULTON — Every spring, local experts say, there’s normally an uptick in the interest of fostering or adopting animals.
After all, it’s “kitten season” — when a lot of cats have their litters — and the better weather makes people want to get out and walk a dog.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased interest in adopting or fostering animals, according to Oswego County SPCA-OCAWL Board of Directors President Tanya Semchenko, but local organizations have had to make changes to the processes for the safety of their workers, volunteers and the animals.
“We’ve had a lot more people come forward in this time to foster, which has been an amazing — one of the few good things that’s come out of this,” Semchenko told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview. “The community has come together to make sure these animals have places to go.”
Semchenko said the SPCA, which is an all-volunteer not-for-profit that operates out of Fulton, usually has five to 10 foster homes that have a dog, a cat or both. That number has increased to about 15 active foster homes.
“People saw what was going on with social media, and they were concerned that shelters were going to fill up and they came forward,” Semchenko said. “That certainly was a wonderful thing, because it has allowed us to pull more animals out of shelters or from dog control that we normally wouldn’t be able to do.”
In a time of social distancing, Semchenko believes some of the people interested in fostering and adopting are looking for companionship.
“I’m hoping people have decided this is the time to adopt because they have the time, they are home, and if you were already planning on adopting or looking for that companionship, you have the extra time to get the animal to dedicate to getting the animal adjusted to their new home,” Semchenko said.
The Oswego County Humane Society also has seen an increase in the interest, but there hasn’t been an increase in adoptions due to necessary cutbacks.
“We have received many, many applications for our animals,” Program Director Jess Bullard said. “With our limited office hours, this has contributed to a delay in getting application information processed.”
The Oswego County Humane Society as also suspended its spay/neuter services due to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and restrictions. That has also delayed some adoptions from being finalized.
The Oswego County Humane Society isn’t the only local group dealing with changes due to the pandemic.
Paws Across Oswego County, a non-profit rescue based in Oswego, has been closed for over a month and working with a very limited staff. The organization hasn’t been taking any new dogs in, and with the limited staff and volunteers, have not been able to do outside adoptions.
Still, as Bullard points out, there are ways to help without adopting or fostering animals, such as donating money or food.
Bullard said the Humane Society’s food pantry hands out 7,000 pounds of food every year to families in need. The organization accepts dry or canned cat and dog food, toys, treats and pet supplies to keep the pantry stocked all year round.
Semchenko noted the Oswego County SPCA’s food pantry is also still up and running. They are also accepting donations, which can be coordinated online so there’s no person-to-person contact.
“We do hope anybody in Oswego County who needs help with assistance feeding their pet in these very difficult times will contact us, and we can make sure there’s a no-contact pick-up or if they’re in a struggling situation and can be delivered if needed,” Semchenko said.
The SPCA has also raising funds through its Facebook page by selling quarantine kits and auctioning off goodie baskets for animals. The organization would normally raise money by holding events such as an indoor garage sale and pictures with the Easter Bunny, but those needed to be cancelled.
“It’s been an overwhelming response. We’re just so thankful to the community because we did have to cancel several big fundraisers for our organization in March and April,” Semchenko said.
Like most people — and probably some animals — Semchenko hopes things return to normal soon.
“Personally, I think our dogs and cats are probably getting sick of seeing our faces,” Semchenko said with a laugh. “I think they’re ready for us to go back to work.”
