PULASKI — Recent high school graduate Alexander Powlin on Aug. 2 earned his Eagle Scout ceremony, celebrating him achieving the rank officially in June.
Powlin joined Boy Scout Troop 830 of Sandy Creek in seventh grade under troop leaders Edson Setzer, Ed Koester, Dan McShane, Kevin Hellinger, Skip Hall and several other adult volunteers.
“Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone of accomplishment — perhaps without equal — that is recognized across the country and even the world. Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements, according to the Boy Scouts of America. “Eagle Scout is not just an award; it is a state of being.”
For his Eagle Scout Project, Powlin chose to improve a drainage issue behind the Park Methodist Church in Pulaski. Alex and his troop, along with the help of a tractor, removed roughly 80,000 pounds of stone in the 60 foot by 40 foot courtyard. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was unable to remove the matting beneath the stone.
“That can be another Eagle project,” Powlin said. The project was completed in a total of 132 hours.
When asked what he learned from the project, Pawlin said it was “a life experience.”
There were a lot of challenges and some last minute changes,” he said. “I was impressed when it was done."
Powlin is the son of Gregory and Renee Powlin. A 2020 graduate of Pulaski Academy and Central School., this fall he plans to enter SUNY Canton to begin his studies of mechanical engineering.
