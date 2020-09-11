SYRACUSE – A 34-year-old Pulaski man pleaded guilty this week to a series of crimes surrounding the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.
Christopher Hoyt, 34, of Pulaski, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count each of transportation of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to an announcement made by federal and state law enforcement. State police arrested Hoyt in April 2018 on similar felony charges, including possession of a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child, but it's unclear if the crimes Hoyt pleaded to Thursday are separate or related charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which announced Hoyt’s guilty plea Friday, said the 34-year-old Pulaski man admitted to uploading an image of child pornography to the social media platform Tumblr and made it available for others to view.
Hoyt also admitted to using the social media platform Wickr Me to chat with another user from whom he received images and videos of child pornography, according to DOJ officials. DOJ officials said Hoyt also distributed a link allowing that user to access a collection of more than 1,900 images and 122 videos of child pornography.
Authorities said Hoyt admitted to possessing 1,445 images and 32 videos depicting child pornography at the time law enforcement officers recovered his cell phone.
Hoyt is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 5 in Binghamton, and faces a minimum of five years with a maximum of up to 20 years in prison on each of the four counts. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years and possibly for life.
Authorities said Hoyt would be required to register as a sex offender.
