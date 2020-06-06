Pulaski grads to get cash along with diploma

$250 gifts from local business aims to ‘provide hope’ during busted senior year
PULASKI — The seniors at Pulaski Academy and Central Schools are set to receive their own local stimulus payment.
Pulaski-based HealthWay announced Friday morning it would distribute $250 to each of the 85 graduating Pulaski High School seniors. The money, which officials say will be distributed around the time of graduation, can be used any way the senior sees fit.
Pulaski seniors found out Friday with a link to a YouTube video announcing the scholarships.
“I immediately heard back from a bunch of the seniors and through social media there was a big buzz among the seniors, their parents and faculty members,” said Jill Truax, an English/Literacy teacher in the district.
“The outpouring is just what you’d expect it to be. They’re appreciative and thankful that somebody would come out and do this to raise the spirits of the seniors in our community.”
Pulaski senior Cara Reynolds, the secretary and 12th grade representative in student government, received a call from her mother with the news while she was babysitting Friday morning. The word quickly spread amongst Reynolds’ friends.
“My mom called me and I listened to the video. Everyone was really shocked,” said Reynolds, who plans to continue her education at Keuka College. “Everyone really appreciates it. Everyone has had hard times with COVID-19, so it’s appreciated.”
PACS seniors who won’t be able to finish out their final school year in person or celebrate graduation in a traditional way due to the coronavirus pandemic have already received T-shirts and yard signs, and participated in school-sponsored contests for prizes in ways to boost morale.
Truax said school officials were looking for more ways to provide joy and positivity after meeting virtually with seniors a couple weeks ago, and was moved by seniors’ “isolation, loss and hopelessness.”
“This whole situation has been tough on everybody, but one of the hardest groups hit have been the seniors,” Truax said. “They’ve been sad and frustrated, but they’re a great group of kids. … The teachers and administrators have worked with them every step of the way to do what we can to honor them and make things special while still keeping safety first.”
It began when Truax received a phone call from Vinny Lobdell, a fellow Pulaski alum and the Healthway president, who offered to run the names and pictures on the Kallet Theater marquee.
The students and their families loved the gesture, Truax said, but Lobdell’s generosity continued when he offered $250 scholarships to each senior.
Lobdell, Truax and school officials met to hammer out the details, and the district’s public relations team through CiTi BOCES put together a video to announce the gifts.
“We’ve always been in the mindset that serving others is a key priority for our organization, it’s a core value,” Lobdell says in the video. “My family and myself, we’ve tried to do as much as we can for Pulaski, in good times and in bad times. Giving to the community that’s given so much to us is important to us.”
HealthWay, based in Pulaski, has specialized in indoor air purification since 1981. Their products can be found in homes, offices, hospitals and hotels around the globe.
For Lobdell, it was important to provide hope to a senior class that has faced so many uncertainties.
“Not only do they not know if the job market is going to be good but what’s college going to look like? How is it going to be different? I think things are forever changed,” Lobdell said. “As a company and as a family, we’ve wanted to give back to the senior class and provide some hope.”
PACS Superintendent Tom Jennings called the gifts an “extraordinary gesture.”
“Pulaski is a special community and we take a great deal of price in the way we support each other, and the Lobdell family is an excellent example of that,” Jennings said. “Our seniors missed out on a lot in these times and we’ve been trying to find ways as a school to recognize them and to give them something to smile about. This gift will certainly do that.”
