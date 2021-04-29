Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.