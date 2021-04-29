OSWEGO — Oswego City School District officials say their proposed 2021-2022 budget will keep property tax rates flat while avoiding any major cuts to educational staff or programs.
Voters on May 18 will approve or reject the $91.1 million budget, an increase from the 2020-2021 budget of $88.5 million. That proposal was overwhelmingly passed with 65 percent of the vote.
“We are excited to present this budget to the community with a 0 percent tax increase for the second straight year while importantly seeing no cuts to any of our programs or staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.
The majority of the budget increase comes from its programming component, which officials describe as funding employee salaries, student opportunities and other enrichment opportunities. Always the most expensive part of any Oswego City School District (OCSD) budget, programming funding will increase from $68.2 million to $70.6 million. The district administrative budget will increase 2.5 percent from $8.2 million to $8.4 million, with the capital budget inching upward to $12.03 million from $12.01 last year. Together, the three components — programming, administrative and capital — make up the full budget that voters will accept or deny.
The tax rate per $1,000 of property value is estimated at $17.91 for the 2021-2022 budget, unchanged from last year.
A public budget hearing will be held immediately following the regular Board of Education meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 and livestreamed on Spectrum Channel 16 in the Oswego area and on the WBUC YouTube page. Anyone who would like to submit a question to be read during the hearing may do so via a link on Oswego.org or tinyurl.com/OCSDBudgetHearing until 1 p.m. the day of the hearing. A recording of the meeting and budget hearing will be available on WBUC for those who cannot watch live.
In his budget presentation, Calvin cautioned board members the district must be wary of a “fiscal cliff” forecast by some for school districts over-reliant on state aid from Albany or federal aid from the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 stimulus package.
“The district has contractual obligations that increase every year without the promise of additional state aid,” Mathis said in his presentation. “If the fiscal cliff occurs in two or three years, the district may be in a very difficult financial position facing staff and program cuts.”
In addition to the budget, voters on May 18 will select two Board of Education members. The four candidates on the ballot are Tom Ciappa, Sallye Glennen, Sean Ohnmacht and Jacob Southworth.
The Tuesday, May 18 election will also ask voters to decide on two propositions. Proposition One is for the purchase of two 30-passenger Bluebird Microbus gas buses, two 65-passenger Bluebird Vision gas school buses, three 64-passenger Cummins/Diesel Thomas C2 buses and three 64-passenger Detroit/Diesel Thomas C2 buses, at a total combined maximum estimated cost not to exceed $1.125 million.
The other proposition on the ballot is for the Oswego City Public Library to levy and collect an annual tax of $1,361,215, an increase of 2 percent or $26,690. The library and district budgets are not related to each other but must appear on the ballot alongside the district’s operating budget per state law. Elizabeth Oberst and Casey Smith are on the ballot for one Library Board spot.
All eligible voters in the Oswego City School District can cast a vote on May 18 from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. at the applicable location of the following:
Election District No. 1
Location of polling place:
Scriba Fire Station
5618 State Route 104E
Oswego, NY. 13126
Who will vote here: Scriba and Volney
(Oswego City School District residents only)
Election District No.2
Location of polling place:
St. Paul’s Church
50 E. Mohawk St.
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Who will vote here: Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 6
Election District No.3
Location of polling place:
Elim Grace Church
340 W. First Street
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Who will vote here: Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 7
Election District No. 4
Location of polling place:
Oswego Town Hall
2320 County Route 7
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Who will vote here: Oswego Town and town of Minetto
(Oswego City School District residents only)
Board of Education candidate slate
OSWEGO — Voters in the Oswego City School District will choose between four candidates seeking two seats.
With the deadline for submitting nominating petitions now passed, the four candidates who will appear on the May 18 ballot:
Tom Ciappa (incumbent)
Sallye Glennen
Sean Ohnmacht
Jacob Southworth
Board members serve three-year terms and will stand for election concurrently with the district’s public budget vote May 18.
Budget public hearing
The Oswego City School District will conduct its budget public hearing on May 4, immediately after the regular board meeting scheduled for 5 p.m..
To submit a question to be read during the public hearing session, please visit the district’s webpage at Oswego.org. Questions will be accepted until Tuesday, May 4 at 1 p.m. For more, call the superintendent’s office at 315-341-2001.
