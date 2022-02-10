OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced Monday that an additional 815 residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous week. This includes positive results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.
Three more COVID-19-related deaths of county residents were reported by the state Department of Health this past week, bringing the total to 164.
“While the infection rate against the county’s total population remains high, we have seen a downward trend in new cases reported these last three weeks,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “As these recent case numbers have decreased, so too have the hospitalization numbers. In addition, we are happy to report that booster doses have increased by about 10,000 among Oswego County residents in the last month.”
COVID-19 remains active throughout Oswego County and Huang reminds residents that the vaccine is still a powerful tool to not only prevent hospitalizations and deaths, but also severe symptoms of the virus.
“We have often asked residents to get ‘fully vaccinated’ over the last several months,” he said. “Being ‘fully vaccinated’ means that you have received your primary dose or series of the vaccine. Being ‘up to date’ means that you have received all of your vaccinations, including the booster dose when you are eligible.
“We have planned many community vaccination events throughout the county and many local pharmacies and health care providers are also administering the vaccine every day,” Huang continued. “I encourage residents to keep up your efforts to get vaccinated and get your booster dose if you are eligible. In public health terms, please, get your COVID-19 vaccination ‘up-to-date.’”
The following data shows a day-by-day breakdown of testing conducted Jan. 31 through Feb. 6:
Data collected Feb. 6:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 315
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 51
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 16.19%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 12
Data collected Feb. 5
- Number of lab/provider tests: 375
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 39
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.40%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 4
Data collected Feb. 4
- Number of lab/provider tests: 646
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 98
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.17%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 27
Data collected Feb. 3
- Number of lab/provider tests: 877
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 90
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.26%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 29
Data collected Feb. 2
- Number of lab/provider tests: 884
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 118
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.35%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 30
Data collected Feb. 1
- Number of lab/provider tests: 803
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 118
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.69%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 34
Data collected Jan. 31
- Number of lab/provider tests: 620
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 88
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.19%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 77
An additional 23 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
The age distribution of the 23 new patients is: 4.35% ages 18 and younger; 13.04% ages 19-45; 39.13% ages 46-64; and 43.48% ages 65 and older.
Individuals fully vaccinated with a booster shot or third dose made up 4.35% of new hospitalizations, while 43.48% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 52.17% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
As of Feb. 7, 38,409 Oswego County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
As part of its ongoing effort to promote vaccination in the community, the Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics across the county, including some in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and local schools. In addition, vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
Today, a clinic will be held at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The clinic is for individuals 18 and older. Health department staff will administer only second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Health department staff will also hold a clinic from 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Hannibal School District Office, 928 Cayuga St. Staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11, as well as first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
“Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. “The vaccine helps to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus. However, it’s good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19.”
Dr. Liepke continued, “Patients must meet certain eligibility criteria such as vaccination status, age and other risk factors to receive these treatments, which must also be administered in a timely manner. As at-home COVID-19 testing becomes more prevalent, it’s important for people to notify their primary care provider if their test result is positive so they can find out if they are eligible for and can begin treatment.”
