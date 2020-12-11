OSWEGO — During Oswego’s 2020 year of construction, another restoration project has kicked up dirt on the east side.
Breaking ground in November, the $200,000 facade project located at 75-79 E. Bridge St. was started by local historical building magnate Warren Shaw.
“This is the 10th building that I have purchased and rehabilitated in the city of Oswego,” Shaw said.” My interest has always been to restore and maintain as much of our wonderful Oswego history as possible.”
According to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, the staggering $200,000 price was funded in part by Oswego’s $525,000 Downtown Improvement Fund (DIF). Shaw received $60,000 of the DIF for the project.
The DIF was part of Oswego’s larger $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) the city was awarded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2016.
“We’re honored to support the renovation and revitalization of the 1850 House by Warren Shaw with $60,000 in DIF DRI funding because the history and location of the building is so special,” Barlow said.
The building once housed “Crisafulli’s 1850 House Restaurant & Antiques.” Above the restaurant the building had two apartments for rent, Shaw said.
According to Oswego County Historian Justin White, the building’s history dates back to the Civil War. White said that 77 E. Bridge was built originally as a saloon and hotel after the Civil War and 79 E. Bridge was constructed as a grocery business soon after.
“The corner building was built as a grocery business, that later had the small attached building that was the meat market part. The grocery use of that building remained there until Joe Crisafulli acquired the building. He opened his location in 1976,” White said.
When Crisafulli took over the property, he constructed the courtyard utilizing materials from demolished buildings in the Oswego community, White said. After he acquired 77 E. Bridge St., he opened the antique store and bar at the corner lot of 79 E. Bridge.
Shaw said that Crisafulli’s business was popular in the community. Recalling some of the memories he had with the site, Shaw described the place as fun and exciting.
“You never knew what was going to happen. The owners might play the piano, start singing, anything could happen. It was very popular in the community,” Shaw said.
Shaw told the Palladium-Times earlier this week he wants to bring the life of the building back and “continue the same operation.” He will rent out the two apartments once completed and bring in another restaurant.
Currently, there are no restaurants planned for the location upon completion. Shaw said people have approached him with interest and are presently “in talks” about a potential opening.
The locations are connected to a courtyard next door on the west side of the building. Shaw plans on restoring that along with the facilities to allow an outside venue once the project is finished.
The primary contractor for the restoration project is Beach Construction and the subcontractor focusing on the outside facade work is Vosseller Construction.
“We are updating the building and getting it back to the original look,” Tyler Vosseller, owner of Vosseller Construction, said.
Shaw said he wants to complete the two outside facade projects of the building and the soffit and fascia for the roof. The soffit and fascia are the overhanging portion of the roof that juts over the front of the building.
These portions of the projects will be completed in the coming weeks according to Vosseller, weather permitting.
Shaw said they are focused on getting the outside of the building completed before the onset of winter weather.
Being no stranger to restoration projects, Shaw said he is familiar with the uncertainty that can come with these types of projects.
“You never know what you will be running into,” Shaw said.
Once finished with the outside portions, work will continue on the interior and apartments. Shaw said he is looking to have the building completed by late March or early April.
