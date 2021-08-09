Project Bloom is in full blossom around the cities of Fulton and Oswego, since the program’s 2021 inception.
The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce kicked off the 30th year of Project Bloom, announcing Exelon Generation as the presenting sponsor of the community-wide beautification program on May 24.
At that time, Pete Orphanos, site vice president, Nine Mile Point at Exelon, said, “Exelon Generation is proud to be a part of Project Bloom.”
Orphanos said Exelon Generation chose to support this program because when people work together to beautify public spaces, it creates pride in the community and strengthens its bond as neighbors.
Katie Toomey, executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, said her expectations of how the project would develop have not only been met, but exceeded.
“It’s one of our anchor institutions here at the chamber of commerce,” Toomey said. “As well, it’s one of the fun aspects of our job that we enjoy with a group of volunteers from within our business community.
“None of these programs would be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and volunteers, not just the folks at Exelon, but all our volunteers who came out on planting and delivery day.”
Toomey said within the past two months all the parks have had flowers planted and signs installed, and the pots have all been delivered.
Another thing that’s been so rewarding to experience is the time, love, and care the staff at Oliver B. Paine Greenhouses puts into these flowers, Toomey said.
“As those flowers germinate and grow in the offseason, they ultimately just billow over the pots come springtime, bringing such vibrancy to the city of Fulton,” she said.
Stemming from the petunia family, the flamboyant pink and white flowers are labeled Supertunias, an annual plant described as some of the most vigorous, versatile flowers used in landscaping. They provide an excellent swath of color in spots that get at least four hours of sun per day. Six hours or more of sun will maximize their “flower power,” according to provenwinners.com.
“It’s so nice to see everyone taking such good care of their flowers,” said Cindy Paine, co-owner, with her husband Oliver, of Paine Greenhouses on State Route 48 in Fulton.
Mimi’s Drive-In at 201 N. Second St. in Fulton is a good example of Paine’s compliment as the condition of the flowers outside the local eatery are as important to restaurant manager Richard Tagliareni as the taste of his breakfast frettas. His staff will tell you so.
“Every day he has us out there pouring at least two full pitchers of water on those flowers. He’s obsessed,” said head waitress Lorraine Lane with a laugh. “Even if it rains, two full pitchers of water per plant.”
Tagliareni said the restaurant has participated in Project Bloom for over 10 years.
“It just feels good to be part of the Fulton community and give back to it,” Tagliareni said. “And it also feels good to see the city look so beautiful.”
Tagliareni said he appreciates the effort from Paine Greenhouses, who provide the city with such a beautiful array of flowers.
“They do a beautiful job there,” he said. “They put the baskets together for the entire community and they just look stunning.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels praised not only the program, but also the chamber of commerce for spearheading the project and the feeling it instills within the city.
“The chamber has always done a nice job with Project Bloom,” Michaels said. “Years ago I served on the committee and worked with many amazing individuals who had a vision to beautify the city. That vision can be seen today. I’ve noticed the many flower baskets at businesses that haven’t participated in past years. There’s a connection and a positive vibe the program creates. We look forward to it growing year after year!”
