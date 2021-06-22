Primary elections today: GOP race for Oswego County Court Judge tops ticket

OSWEGO — Republican and Conservative party voters across Oswego County are heading to the polls today to determine who will occupy the coveted ballot lines in many of November’s local elections.
Nearly 20 Republican Party primaries across Oswego County will be decided Tuesday, along with a trio of Conservative Party primaries. Republicans and Conservatives today could decide the Oswego County Court judge race at the top of the ballot — the only countywide office being contested this year.
Longtime District Attorney Greg Oakes and Schreoppel Town Justice Armen Nazarian are vying for both the R and C ballot lines in the November election. If one of the candidates wins both the Republican and Conservative ballot lines the race would effectively be over, but if the pair split it could set up a November rematch.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across the county. To find your polling site visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.
Nazarian, a Phoenix-based lawyer who has managed his own practice since 2012 and served as Schroeppel Town Judge since 2013, said his experience as a general practice attorney, time on the bench in town court and “strong protective nature of our constitutional rights” make him an ideal candidate to move up to Oswego County Court.
Oakes is a Williamstown native who has served as district attorney for more than a decade and worked as a prosecutor in the office for two decades. He said his 20 years prosecuting criminal cases, much of it spent in Oswego County Court prosecuting everything from larceny to murder cases, provides him with the experience and perspective to be an effective county court judge.
Nazarian earned the endorsements of the Oswego County Republican and Conservative party committees and said he would make level-headed decisions based strictly on the law and how it applies to the facts of the case. Nazarian promised to approach cases using logic and without emotion or opinion.
Judicial experience is among the most important aspects of his qualifications, Nazarian said, adding “town court handles much more than just traffic tickets” and Schroeppel is one of the higher volume town and village courts in the county. Nazarian said he feels very strongly that the town court experience would be an asset to him at the county court level and called his judicial experience “the ideal training.”
“It’s important for the people of Oswego County to understand how my experience as a town court judge qualifies me to be a county court judge,” Nazarian said, adding town court judges preside over “cases that are procedurally handled almost identically in county court.”
Oakes said criminal law is “a specialized area of law that requires experience and specific knowledge” to handle correctly and ensure the fair administration of justice, comparing law to medicine and pointing out people would not go to a dermatologist for a cardiac issue. Oakes said there is a stark difference between town court and county court, noting felony cases often get into complicated medical, forensic and mental health issues.
Asked about the most important attributes for a county court judge, Oakes said the past 20 years has provided him the benefit of appearing in front of dozens of judges at various levels and, in his opinion, the best judges keep an open mind and give both sides a chance to be heard. Oakes said his two decades as a prosecutor are the “ideal training and insight for a judicial candidate” and would help him be a balanced judge.
“The fair administration of justice requires the court to look at the specific facts of the case, the circumstances surrounding the events, the circumstances of that particular defendant and also the wishes of the victim,” Oakes said. “Then really take a holistic approach to the case to figure out what makes sense.”
Another major issue on the campaign trail, according to both candidates, has been the Second Amendment and the issuance of concealed carry, or pistol, permits. County court judges can be tapped as the local licensing authority for such permits, though there is no certainty either candidate would be appointed to that role if elected.
Both candidates told The Palladium-Times they are supportive of Second Amendment rights and would apply the laws as written in New York if made the licensing authority.
County court judges in New York typically handle felony cases in which charges carry a jail term of more than one year and serve ten-year terms. County courts also have limited jurisdiction in civil cases involving amounts up to $25,000, according to the New York State Unified Court system. Oswego County Court judges are paid roughly $200,000 per year.
There are several other Republican and Conservative primaries across the county that could determine the outcome of November elections.
Republican voters in the city of Fulton’s Fourth Ward, which encompasses areas on the east side of the Oswego River will choose between former councilor James Myers, who served several terms before being defeated in a 2017 primary, and Ethan Parkhurst, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge for mayor in 2019. Parkhurst is also on the Conservative Party ballot line, so a Myers win would set up a November rematch.
Republican ballot lines for town supervisor races in Scriba, Minetto, Hastings, Parish and New Haven are also being contested today.
In Scriba, incumbent Supervisor James Oldenburg is facing a challenge for the Republican ballot line from Kelly Lagoe. Logoe is also slated to appear on the Conservative Party ballot line in November, so an Oldenburg victory would set up a November rematch while a Lagoe win would effectively end the race.
The Minetto supervisor race includes incumbent John Familo, who took over following the resignation of former supervisor Dave Domicolo in 2020, and challenger Nickolas Spilman. The winner of the Republican primary will likely be the next supervisor, as no other challengers have come forward.
A full list of contested races and candidates, provided by the Oswego County Board of Elections, is as follows:
Republican primaries
County Court Judge (countywide):
Armen J Nazarian
Gregory Oakes
County Legislator District Two (parts of Orwell, Albion, Williamstown and Richland):
Herbert G Yerdon
Carl E Anson Jr.
County Legislator District Seven (part of the town of Mexico):
Frank C Bombardo
Amanda Magro
Albion Town Councilman:
Michael J Ford
Corey W Holcomb
Richard D Corlis, Sr
Steve Steinfeld
Albion Superintendent of Highways:
Ted W Bennett
Mark A Hier
Constantia Town Councilman:
Michael A Donegan, II
Thomas J Moran
Ronald A Chapman, Jr
Granby Town Justice:
Tracy Doyle
Lori Lee Blackburn
Hannibal Town Justice:
Eugene Hafner
Jack S Beckwith, Jr
Elizabeth A Ritchie
Hastings Town Supervisor:
Tony Bush
Mike Clark
Hastings Town Councilman:
Al Hanson
Ed Foster
Mark Martino
John Donohue
Minetto Town Supervisor:
Nickolas A Spilman
John L Familo
New Haven Town Supervisor:
Frederick F Wilbur
Dan Barney
Parish Town Supervisor:
James J Bernys
Mary Ann Phillips
Parish Town Clerk:
Mercedes Marie Seeber
Kelly I Reader
Parish Town Councilman:
Douglas C Houghton
Robin Ann Eaton Novak
John T Horning
Parish Superintendent of Highways:
George Horning
Craig I Petit
Richland Town Councilman:
Donna Gilson
Sue E Haynes
Robert North
Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes:
Lynett M Greco
Ryan Wood
Scriba Town Supervisor:
James Oldenburg
Kelly M Lagoe
Scriba Town Clerk:
Rebecca Lavery
Gina Gambino Fatiga
West Monroe Town Justice:
Colleen A Sullivan
Paul D Vollmer
Fulton City Councilor Ward Four:
James R Myers
Ethan Parkhurst
Conservative Party primaries
County Court Judge (countywide):
Armen J Nazarian
Gregory Oakes
Granby Town Justice:
Tracy Doyle
Lori Lee Blackburn
Hannibal Town Justice:
Eugene Hafner
Jack S Beckwith, Jr
Elizabeth A Ritchie
