Price tag stumbles OMS track overhaul

OSWEGO — Improvements to track and field facilities and equipment at Oswego schools are presenting a financial hurdle for some Oswego City School District leaders.
The district in the past month has engaged in lengthy talks about the facility at Oswego Middle School, which has long been the district’s venue of choice to host track and field events. The improvements, initially abandoned in 2017 as part of OCSD’s $63.1 million capital project, would overhaul the track and allow the district to host sectional competitions under New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) guidelines.
Oswego County is one of several central New York counties represented in Section III, one of the 11 sections represented by the NYSPHSAA.
During one session, OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III highlighted different plans for the board to consider when it comes to overhauling the long and triple jump sand pits as well as retooling the pole vaulting area.
Calvin noted the district could choose between several options, one of which is a jump pit sand catcher system for for a cost of roughly $100,000. That work would require a new concrete curb and ancillary equipment including a metal grate mat support, rubber mats and a cover set with track surfacing.
The second option, costing $65,000, would not include a sand catcher and would re-use the existing curb. It incorporates custom-sized inserts with track surfacing and a cover set with track surfacing, Calvin said, adding the price could increase to approximately $80,000 factoring in curb costs.
The cheapest option would require the district to invest in new weighted mesh covers and would cost $16,000, the superintendent said.
For the pole vaulting overhaul, Calvin listed several improvements totaling more than $100,000, including a pole vault box and a pole vault mat package.
The superintendent said it would cost between $159,000 and $243,700 to completely overhaul the track.
At the most recent OCSD Board of Education meeting, the district’s top business official further detailed the superintendent’s proposal, showing board members and stakeholders an itemized breakdown of the plan.
“Total equipment costs would come to $209,000 estimated, with $35,000 in site work,” said Nancy Squairs, OCSD’s executive director of business and finance.
The updates presented by Squairs include four steeplechase barriers, long and triple jump pits with no sand catchers and covers, a pole vault box and mat, a high jump mat, and sideline and weighted track crossing mats.
If the board chooses to purchase this equipment with the associated sitework, Calvin said, the board would need to authorize a transfer of funds to cover the costs.
Squairs noted the district could take $123,000 from the Medicare reimbursement budget line, and $71,000 from the substitute bus drivers budget line.
“The other amount is $35,000 from the bus driver line to the athletic contractual expenditure line, and the last amount would be $14,300 from the (Tax Anticipation Note) interest line,” Calvin said. “That would cover the full cost.”
A Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) is a short-term note that a public entity issues with the intent to repay once tax payments are collected, according to the New York Comptroller’s Office. Payments are expected within a year’s notice.
For some board members, making a decision on financing the improvements to the track would require further planning due to the large costs required to overhaul the project.
“I feel like what we are being asked to do is come up with a plan,” Board President Heather DelConte said, and asked Calvin what was the recommendation of the district’s athletic department.
After consultation with athletic department leaders, Calvin said the determination was to strike while the iron is hot.
“We looked at everything to see what we might have there and the recommendation is to buy it all now since we have (extra aid we are expecting),” he said.
Board member James McKenzie said he would like to hear “even a third opinion,” and asked for the board’s facilities committee to inspect the site before making a decision.
McKenzie cited comments from a previous meeting, where Cory Jenner — a construction consultant working with the district — said the district had relatively new equipment at the time of planning. At the time, Jenner, who works at Appel Osborne Landscape Architecture in Syracuse, said some of the landing pads were only a few years old when the capital project planning took place.
“What you have now, there is nothing wrong with it,” Jenner told the board. “They are not ripped or torn or 30 years old. They are still in very good condition for what they are.”
The board’s president remained unconvinced, and requested further deliberation.
“I am really uncomfortable with the amount, but I do think there are opportunity costs if we have the extra money,” DelConte said. “On the other side of the coin, every other sport is getting a reboot. Every other sport gets to go out with their new equipment.”
Board member Pamela Dowd noted the track team has been overachieving without practicing on their home track.
“You have this one team that is probably one of the largest, there are never any athletes cut from the teams — and they don’t have anywhere to go (for practice at their home facilities),” Dowd said.
