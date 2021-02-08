Price Chopper, Tops announce merger

SCHENECTADY — Management from Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 announced Monday that they are merging and will be managed by a new unified parent company in the coming months.
The parent company, which is unnamed as of the time of this report, will be based in the city of Schenectady alongside the Price Chopper corporate offices, while Tops will maintain its current headquarters in the village of Williamsville. The parent company will be responsible for the combined 292 locations and 32,000 employees.
Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper/Market 32 president and CEO, is slated to become the new leader of the parent company, while Frank Curci, Tops Markets chairman and CEO, will serve on the board of directors in the new company. Board members of the two grocery chains will retain leadership roles for their respective companies following the merger.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Grimmett said in a release. He added that this would allow for better competition against larger retailers and increased customer base value.
Price Chopper was founded in 1932 and has 130 locations and 18,000 employees.
Tops was founded in 1962 and is “the largest private employer in western New York,” according to company officials. It maintains 62 locations and 14,000 associates.
Once finalized, the company will manage all of its collative locations throughout New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Locally, Price Chopper maintains locations in Oswego and Fulton, while Tops has stores in Hannibal, Pulaski, Sandy Creek, and Mexico, according to the Price Chopper and Tops websites.
“We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper/Market 32 team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, as we continue serving our customers and communities,” Curci said in a release.
Once finalized, the new parent company will be the controlling company of both the Tops and Price Chopper chains, however this venture will not intrude on the operations of both retailers, according to company officials.
The merger is expected to close in the coming months and is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The agreement’s financial terms were not disclosed, and merger officials wanted to stress that their respective store leaders would continue to manage their locations.
