Prevention Coalition gets grant for expansion

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition has been awarded funding to add more resources and another staff member for its local efforts.
The funding is distributed under the Suicide Prevention Coalition Coordinator Services grant, officials announced this week. The grant allows both aspects of the community coalitions (substance use prevention and suicide prevention) to work together collectively, “under one roof to reduce risk in Oswego County.”
“My time working in substance abuse prevention has given me a unique perspective to bring to suicide prevention. I am excited to dive right in,” said Dari Summer, newly appointed Prevention Coalition Manager for the Suicide Prevention Coalition.
The Prevention Coalition is in the midst of National Prevention Week, which runs May 10-16. Members and supporters of the cause are taking to social media to showcase community members who are taking a stand against substance abuse, officials said. Each year, National Prevention Week includes daily themes to focus on major substance use and mental health topics.
Nearly 50 million adults in the United States face the reality of managing a mental illness every day. 1 in 25 adults in the United States experience a serious mental illness in a given year, said DFC Coalition Coordinator Tyler Ahart.
“Bringing of these 2 coalitions together serves as a means of greater collaboration, with the ultimate goal of reducing the prevalence of substance abuse and suicide rates throughout Oswego County on a long term scale,” said Ahart.
Nearly 9.8 million adults in the United States struggle with suicidal thoughts, according to the Prevention Coalition. Common barriers to treatment include the cost of mental health care and insurance, prejudice and discrimination and structural barriers like transportation. Fewer than half of the adults in the U.S. who experience mental illness get the help they need.
In support of National Prevention Week, the Oswego County Prevention Coalition has teamed up with Farnham Family Services’ Prevention team to provide community members with at-home drug disposal kits known as deterra bags.
These are simple at-home kits in which community members can help do their part in reducing opioid misuse and abuse by disposing of unwanted or expired prescription drugs. The kits are availabe upon request, officials said. Call 315-342-4489 or send a message on Facebook at Oswego County Prevention Coalition to request a deterra bag.
The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition is made up of community members who have either been affected by suicide, or who are passionate about mental health and suicide awareness.
Officials ask any Oswego County resident who has been touched by suicide or is a concerned Oswego County citizen to consider joining the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition to help raise awareness and share resources. Call 315-529-0360 or email preventioncoalitionstaff@gmail.com for more information. Farnham Inc. is the fiscal agent for the Prevention Coalition.
