OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley will retire at the end of the year after more than a quarter-century leading the lakeside campus.
Originally founded in 1861 by Edward Austin Sheldon, SUNY Oswego installed Stanley as its 10th president in 1995. She will retire with a total of 44 years in service to the Laker community, officials said.
In a letter to the campus community released Monday afternoon, Stanley said she’s “incredibly fortunate.”
“It is beyond a blessing to have been allowed to contribute leadership to, and collaborate broadly on, the inspirations and initiatives that have lifted our work and produced amazing outcomes for our college, our students and our communities,” Stanley wrote.
Stanley holds degrees from Syracuse University, including a law degree. She started teaching business classes at SUNY Oswego shortly after her law school graduation, which started her on a professional path that would eventually earn her the top job at Oswego County’s only four-year institution of higher learning.
State University of New York leaders said Stanley’s tenure as president was “dynamic, driven by bold and inclusive leadership and a broad vision resulting in increased academic excellence, campus renewal, successful fundraising, and the creation of a learner-centered environment.”
“Deborah not only has led SUNY Oswego with the absolute highest level of integrity and dedication to the college, she has been essential in providing advice and insight to me and many others within the SUNY family,” said SUNY Chancellor Dr. James Malatras. “President Stanley has seen much, and with her students always in the forefront of every decision to be made, she has created an excellent educational environment for them to safely learn and grow. She is a leader that produces results, and her story for SUNY Oswego has been one of growth in programs for our students, increases in faculty, and financial stability.”
For three decades, Stanley pursued an ambitious “campus-wide renewal plan” which encompasses just under $1 billion in renovations and construction, according to the college. Included in that renewal plan is $118 million for the environmentally designated LEED Gold Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation; the revitalization and modernization of the college’s arts building, Tyler Hall; The Village – a new townhouse residential complex on campus; and the renovated Wilber Hall, marking the centralization of all School of Education departments under one, contiguous roof. She spearheaded a massive upgrade of campus technology, internet and laboratory equipment and guided the college to its most culturally diverse student body in SUNY Oswego’s history—31 percent of the total undergraduate and graduate population including a record-setting 38 percent of the first-year class self-identified as culturally diverse at the start of the fall 2020 semester, according to college officials.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said Stanley was an “outstanding leader and reliable community partner” in a town-and-gown relationship that shares many of the challenges of other small upstate SUNY schools.
“The campus has transformed under her leadership, and she’s been a great advocate for not only SUNY Oswego but the city of Oswego and central New York as well,” Barlow said. “She was tremendously helpful to me personally over the last few years, particularly dealing with COVID. I congratulate her on retiring and extend my best wishes to her family."
Aside from her leadership on campus, Stanley was regularly an invited speaker and panelist at regional, national and international venues on topics such as sexual assault on campus, experiential learning practices and leadership. She serves as chair of the American Academic Leadership Institute, co-chair of Academic Search, Inc., state-wide co-chair of the State University of New York’s Student Mental Health Task Force, and is a former chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities board of directors. She served on the American Council on Education’s Board of Directors, and is a charter signatory of the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment. President Stanley served a three-year term as board chair of CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity, a major association in regional economic development, and is co-chair of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, one of ten councils across the state appointed by the governor.
Oswego County's state Legislators also lauded Stanley as she headed for retirement.
"She has been a great leader for SUNY Oswego," said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. "During her tenure, the school has become an internationally renowned institutions and one of the gems of the SUNY system. Her leadership will be greatly missed."
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, who represents portions of Oswego Town and the campus itself, thanked Stanley for her service to students and the community.
