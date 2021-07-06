OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority on Tuesday announced a temporary pause of a controversial construction project that critics say has obscured and harmed views of the city’s iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse over the past week.
The Port of Oswego Authority started construction earlier this month on a $15 million agricultural export center, and as one of the structures started to take shape last week it prompted outcry from citizens and officials who said the project obstructed the view of the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse from East First Street. The Port’s Board of Directors on Tuesday authorized a delay in construction “to confer with site engineers to evaluate what options may exist to possibly modify the existing warehouse plan.”
In a statement released Tuesday morning, Port Authority Executive Director Bill Scriber said he and other port leaders had met with site engineers and contractors in response to the public reaction. The Port board, he said, has now authorized a review of the project that will take into account the feasibility and cost of possible modifications while also considering the priorities of ship accessibility, capacity to meet customer needs and maintain revenue.
“Ultimately, the Port has to maintain its commercial viability,” Scriber said, adding the board’s decision on when to resume construction, which will come following a review of potential modifications, is expected by the end of the week.
The move by the Port comes after nearly a week of public pressure from Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and others. Barlow last week called the project “ignorant” and “irresponsible,” threatening legal action including a potential stop-work order.
Barlow last week said the “destruction of the Oswego viewshed” was unnecessary and would extract value from nearby assets. Barlow accused Scriber and the Port of misrepresenting the project.
“We will stay the course to keep them honest,” the mayor said.
In response to the Port’s decision to pause construction, Barlow said he appreciated consideration of adjustments to make the project “more appropriate and a better fit for the community.”
The degree to which city officials were made aware of the construction remains a matter of debate.
In response to a statement Scriber made last week claiming Barlow was briefed on the project in February 2019, including a November 2019 quote from the mayor supporting the project, Barlow said the Port and its leader should fact check their own meeting minutes, plans and drawings.
“The obnoxious structure they are building is not what they proposed and is one of the worst, most unintelligent decisions I have ever witnessed,” the mayor said, adding that “contrary to Mr. Scriber’s statement last week, the Port Authority did not properly go through the legal process.”
Barlow last week said the “insensitivity” by the Port is not a new problem in the community, but called the agricultural center, also described by some as a grain import and export facility, as the public authority’s “worst decision to date.” Barlow at the time said the city would consider “all avenues” in the coming days, including potentially seeking an injunction or temporary restraining order to address what the mayor called a “man-mad catastrophe by an oblivious, so-called ‘community partner.’”
Several prominent local residents have also expressed frustration about a perceived lack of transparency from Port officials. Publicity surrounding the project dates to November 2019, but little information was provided on the impact the project might have on the viewshed.
Documents on the Port’s website show a correspondence with the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) through its Cultural Resource Information System (CRIS) that describes a limited impact on the city’s viewshed.
“The new structures constructed as part of the project will be similar in style and profile to the existing structures within the project parcel,” the document states. “The proposed bucket elevators, at 83 feet and 180 feet in height, will be the tallest structures constructed as part of the proposed project, but will have a relatively narrow profile. A viewshed analysis conducted for the project shows that visibility of the project will be largely constrained to areas along city streets and the waterfront that already have views of the existing port infrastructure.”
The document further states “the only area of significant new visibility is within Fort Ontario, but noted “actual visibility is anticipated to be limited by vegetative screening separating the park from the port.
Port Authority Executive Director William Scriber in late 2019 said a $15 million state grant would cover roughly 85 percent of the costs to create “a state-of-the-art storage facility.” Scriber told The Palladium-Times the export center would be “the largest agricultural development project” in central New York and noted the investment was “crucial to the growing agricultural business, not only at the Port but all of central New York.”
“It’s a huge deal,” Scriber said at the time.
