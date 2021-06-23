Port officials float idea for lakeside performance venue

OSWEGO — Leaders at the Port of Oswego Authority say a recent feasibility study has good news for future innovative expansion at the facility.
Port officials are looking into the potential of a performing arts center located within the agency’s property, according to an announcement this week. The port’s footprint spans portions of the east and west banks of the Oswego Harbor.
“We’re excited about the concept of a multi-venue center that would make a significant, positive impact on the local economy attracting people from around New York state and the country,” said Port Authority Board of Directors Chair Fran Enwright.
The study “looked at the economic feasibility and community support of a venue,” according to port officials, in collaboration with the Ontario Center for the Performing Arts. The local non-profit has been producing live music, theater and other acts for more than four decades, and Port Executive Director Bill Scriber said the organizations “reached out to multiple community groups and leaders.”
“We’re happy the port was able to undertake this study and provide a clear direction for community improvement,” said Scriber, who has run the port since 2017.
During his tenure, the first open-water port on the Great Lakes has seen marked expansion and an increase in shipping especially to overseas grain markets.
The feasibility study was conducted by the DLR Group, which port officials noted is the top-ranked cultural design firm in the United States by BD World Architecture. DLR also designed the Onondaga Lakeview Amphitheater. The study “provided preliminary business plans, input on design, capacity, layout, market potential and financial analysis” for the proposed performing arts center.
Officials say planning is continuing.
