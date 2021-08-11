OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority is again halting construction on a controversial grain storage building after the city asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to stop portions of the project while the case plays out in court.
The city of Oswego and the Port of Oswego Authority (POA) have been locked in a dispute since late June regarding the construction of a steel-frame structure blocking views of the iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse and Lake Ontario from portions of the east side of the Oswego River. City officials late last week requested a temporary restraining order to stop construction as the court hears arguments in a lawsuit filed by the city that claims the POA altered the scope of the project and failed to properly navigate the approval process.
Attorneys for the city and POA appeared before State Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert in Syracuse Monday morning to address the city’s request, and the two parties came to an agreement that will see the Port “cease all construction activity on the structure” in question, known as Dome 4.
Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. on Wednesday called the stipulation, or agreement between the two parties, a success, noting it would stop the construction on the grain storage structure while the court reviews the city’s lawsuit.
“Today is a big win for the city, business owners and people of Oswego, but it is just the beginning,” Barlow said. “Today’s decision reaffirms our position that the Port did not properly vet this project with the community, they repeatedly and incorrectly state the rules don’t apply to them and their failed, incoherent approach to this project must require another look and take the rest of the community into consideration.”
Barlow added the agreement provided a sense of relief, calling it a confirmation the Port did not brief city government on the project, and noting the grain storage structure was not revealed to the public until it was too late.
The state Supreme Court is tentatively set to hear oral arguments on the city’s Article 78 challenge on September 7. An Article 78 lawsuit asks a state court to review decisions or actions of government or public authority.
City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said the city’s main objective in asking for the temporary restraining order was to have construction at the Port halted while the court makes decisions on the larger questions brought forward in the city’s lawsuit.
As part of the consent order approved by Judge Gilbert Wednesday, POA officials also stipulated that any ongoing construction included in the wider project would be “substantially consistent with the project design and dimensions” approved in 2020.
City officials said the Article 78 lawsuit was filed after it became clear the Port was building a larger structure than originally designed and approved by the POA Board of Directors last year. According to the city, the original structure was a dome-shaped 124-foot diameter and 55-foot-high building. The building currently under construction measures roughly 150 feet by 150 feet and is at least 70 feet high.
City officials have argued the larger building is positioned in a way that eliminates the view of the historic lighthouse from the Great Lakes Seaway Trail.
The Port board met in early July and entered a closed-to-the-public executive session to discuss pending legal matters, presumably the city of Oswego lawsuit. Prior to entering the executive session, Ryan Suser, an attorney with Syracuse-based Bousquet Holstein serving as counsel to the Port, read a statement on behalf of the Port Authority addressing the dispute.
“It has come to our attention that some in the municipality are concerned that the increase in the size of the facility constitutes a significant change,” Suser said an apparent admission the project design was altered at some point. “For the record, the municipality is not an involved agency. The Port's engineers who reviewed SEQRA (the state’s environmental review process) for the project, and the plans to alter the roof on the facility — also a public process — have advised that this was not a material change."
City, state and POA officials had been in talks aimed at resolving the dispute, but with scandal engulfing Albany those discussions slowed in recent days and led the city to file for the temporary restraining order.
Barlow previously said the city’s objective is to have the grain storage building returned to the Port’s initial design proposal.
“If it can’t go back to the original, true structure it needs to be moved,” Barlow said late last month. “If it can’t be moved, significant modifications to the building need to be made.”
Backlash from city officials and residents was swift after the frame of the grain storage facility, part of the Port’s Agricultural Expansion Project, appeared in the final days of June. Port officials paused construction briefly “to confer with site engineers to evaluate what options may exist to possibly modify the existing warehouse plan,” but restarted the work shortly after.
The city’s lawsuit claims the facility’s design materially changed the project’s environmental impact under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which requires a sponsoring or approving governmental body to identify and mitigate any significant environmental impacts of a development.
The lawsuit, filed by Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook on behalf of the city, claims the Port completed the environmental review under the assumption the grain storage structure would be 55 feet in height, roughly in line with existing storage domes on site. The city argues the visual assessments completed by the Port using the dimensions of the smaller structure are “completely meaningless” to the larger structure currently under construction.
The city also alleges Port leaders misled the public and even fellow Port officials throughout the approval process among other accusations.
Attorneys for the Port have not yet filed a response to the city’s lawsuit in court.
