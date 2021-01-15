Port completes $300,000 flood damage repairs

3rd of 5 projects totaling $2.3M
OSWEGO — State and local officials announced Friday the completion of a $300,000 project to address high water damage to the north end of the port’s east operating dock.
As part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), the high water damage repair occurred at the north end of the Port Authority’s east operating dock, which is located directly on Lake Ontario and highly susceptible to wave action and flooding. During high water events, the existing stone retaining wall failed to break waves, resulting in a breach of the wall and direct undercutting of the main dock. The REDI Commission awarded this project $300,000. In total, the port has been awarded $2,310,000 for five resiliency projects.
Mitigation measures for the East Operating Dock project included installing a cellular steel sheeting wall to break high water wave action in the impacted area, protecting the north end of the dock. The Port of Oswego allows more than one million tons of cargo to pass through each year. The project would protect the integrity of the dock, ensuring continued operation and maintaining public safety, officials said. Additional REDI funded projects at the Port Authority are anticipated to continue this year.
In addition to the east operating dock, other projects completed under the REDI Commission at the Port of Oswego include $40,000 for the installation of new, self-adjusting docks to replace docks that were at a fixed elevation, and nearly $150,000 for shoreline stabilization measures along the West Pier where high water and excessive wave action had negatively impacted the berm.
“The completion of work on the East Operating Dock will ensure the safety of our employees and ensure that the vital work that we do here continues without interruption,” said Port of Oswego Authority Director Bill Scriber. “Thank you to Governor Cuomo and the REDI Commissioner for recognizing the magnitude of these projects, no matter how small the scope of work, and for their swift action and continued support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.