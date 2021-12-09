Port City to re-sign contract with Bird E-Scooters

OSWEGO — Due to the high success rate of Bird E-Scooters in Oswego the last few months, Mayor Billy Barlow said he is confident the scooters will be around for a while.
The Bird E-Scooters first came to Oswego in June and have quickly become a hit in the community.
“I knew local residents would use them and I knew the SUNY (Oswego) community would definitely use them,” Barlow said. “If anything, I’m surprised at how many people use them for legitimate transportation purposes. I originally thought the usage would predominantly be recreational, where residents or SUNY students hop on a scooter for a fun cruise for a few minutes and be done with it. But I’ve noticed quite a few people using them for their work or class commute, or to run quick errands, and that’s a good thing.”
To operate a Bird E-Scooter, the rider must download the Bird mobile app and scan a QR code located on the scooter. After that, the ride will cost $1 to start and will start charging 39 cents a minute as the ride continues.
The affordability of the scooters is what makes them such a hit and such an easy alternative for many when it comes to transportation.
“Some people do not have any transportation and the scooters are a new, cheap, and fun way to travel,” said Maisie Powers, a student at SUNY Oswego.
The scooters also provide Oswego with a sustainable and reduced carbon emissions form of transportation, which follows Barlow’s goal to help make Oswego more sustainable.
“Globally, our shared e-scooter services were climate neutral in 2020 and we take our entire lifecycle into consideration to make our mission come to life responsibly,” a spokesperson from Bird said.
While the scooters are a huge hit among the college students at SUNY Oswego, they unfortunately hit a dead spot when being entered onto campus.
Barlow said he has no control over the scooters being allowed on campus, but that he believes it would make it a lot easier for students if SUNY allowed it.
“Many other colleges around the country allow them on campus and I think it’d be extremely beneficial to staff and students who use the scooters as a mode of transportation,” Barlow said.
Bird agrees with Barlow and says that their main target audience has always been students due to the flexibility and affordability that Bird E-Scooters offer.
As the winter approaches in Oswego, Powers said she has seen a decline in the usage of Bird E-Scooters due to inclement weather conditions causing safety concerns.
Barlow said that safety is the first priority and that he would remove the scooters for the winter.
Even though Oswego won’t have the Bird E-Scooters during the winter months, Barlow said that as long as he is mayor, the scooters will be a part of the Oswego community for a long time.
“With the amount of salt we apply to the roads, and the dangerous road conditions, it doesn’t make sense to leave them out through the winter,” Barlow said. “The damage to scooters and potential for accidents increases with snowfall, so we’ll watch the forecast, leave them out as long as possible, but take them off the streets just before snow falls and then re-deploy them in the spring.”
